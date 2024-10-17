India Eyes Green Methanol Revolution: Paving The Way For Clean Energy

New Delhi: In a significant move towards a cleaner, greener energy future, India is intensifying its focus on methanol as an alternative fuel. During an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, VK Saraswat, a member of the NITI Aayog, emphasised the importance of methanol in India's energy transition strategy. “Methanol, alongside other alternative fuels like ammonia and ethanol, is a crucial component of the energy transition,” Saraswat stated, highlighting its potential for mobility, industrial applications, and energy production.

Methanol, according to Saraswat, can play a transformative role in various sectors, including transportation, energy generation, and even chemical manufacturing. The ongoing International Methanol Seminar & Expo, organized by NITI Aayog on October 17-18, aims to showcase the vast potential of methanol while exploring its various methods of production, including sustainable practices such as converting biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW) into methanol.

Methanol: The Green Fuel

India’s push for methanol stems from its versatility and eco-friendly credentials. Saraswat explained that the focus is now on producing “green methanol” from renewable sources such as bamboo, a widely cultivated crop in the country, as well as biomass and municipal solid waste (MSW). Additionally, innovative techniques like capturing carbon dioxide from power plants, refineries, and other industries, and converting it into methanol using hydrogen produced through water electrolysis, are gaining traction. This approach not only helps to mitigate carbon emissions but also contributes to sustainability.

The ability of methanol to replace traditional fossil fuels such as diesel and petrol makes it a game-changer. Saraswat pointed out that methanol can be blended with LPG in the form of dimethyl ether (DME) and can power gas turbines and boilers. Furthermore, methanol can potentially replace heavy fuels used in ships and aviation, opening up numerous applications that could reduce India’s dependency on imported fuels.

Environmental Benefits and Reduced Emissions

One of the standout advantages of methanol is its low emissions profile compared to conventional fossil fuels. Saraswat detailed the environmental benefits of methanol, noting that it produces significantly fewer harmful emissions when burned. “If you burn diesel, it releases carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, particulate matter, and nitrogen oxides. Methanol, on the other hand, results in a 45% reduction in emissions, producing only carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide,” he explained.

This reduction in harmful pollutants underscores methanol’s potential as a cleaner alternative, especially in sectors like transportation and industry, where reducing carbon footprints is essential for meeting global climate targets.

Collaborations and Knowledge Sharing

To further its methanol initiative, India has partnered with the Methanol Institute in the United States, which provides the country with insights into global trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in methanol production. While these collaborations are primarily focused on sharing knowledge and expertise, Saraswat clarified that there is no financial assistance involved.

China’s extensive experience with methanol, particularly its technological advancements, has also been a valuable reference for India. The NITI Aayog aims to replicate successful global models while tailoring them to India’s unique needs and resources.

Scaling Up Methanol Production in India

The domestic production of methanol currently stands at around 0.7 million metric tonnes, far below the national demand of 4.0 million tonnes. However, the government has ambitious plans to bridge this gap. Since the launch of the methanol program in 2016, India has made significant strides in converting high-ash coal into methanol, developing DME (a methanol derivative), and converting diesel engines to run on methanol blends.

Looking ahead, India plans to establish five methanol plants based on high-ash coal, five DME plants, and one natural gas-based methanol production facility with a capacity of 20 million metric tonnes annually. This natural gas-based plant will be set up in collaboration with Israel, marking an important international partnership.

Future Outlook

India's push for methanol represents a broader strategy to promote energy security and sustainability while reducing carbon emissions. The success of the methanol initiative could have far-reaching implications for the country's energy landscape, contributing to the global fight against climate change. By exploring innovative production methods and fostering global partnerships, India is positioning itself as a leader in alternative fuel technologies.

The International Methanol Seminar & Expo serves as a crucial platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas, learn from global best practices, and chart the future of methanol in India’s energy transition strategy.