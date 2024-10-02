ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM S Jaishankar Says India Concerned Over Broadening Conflict In Middle-East

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Jaishankar expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East as tension between Israel and Iran turns ugly with Iran launching ballistic missiles against Israel.

During an interaction with a think tank in Washington just a few hours before Iran launched missiles in Israel, EAM Jaishankar said, "We are concerned at the possibility of a broadening of the conflict, not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel".

He noted that India regarded October 7 as a terrorist attack. "We understand that Israel needed to respond, but we also believe that any response by any country has to take into account international humanitarian law and that it must be careful about any damage or implications for civilian populations. It is important to have some kind of international humanitarian effort".

He said that India is concerned about the possibility of a broadening of the conflict. He quoted saying: Not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel.

Commenting on India's possible role in the situation, Jaishankar asked not to underestimate the importance of communication in difficult times. "If there are things to be said and passed on and back, I think those are all contributions that we can make, and we do," he added.