EAM S Jaishankar Says India Concerned Over Broadening Conflict In Middle-East

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Jaishankar expressed concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East as tension between Israel and Iran turns ugly with Iran launching ballistic missiles against Israel.
During an interaction with a think tank in Washington just a few hours before Iran launched missiles in Israel, EAM Jaishankar said, "We are concerned at the possibility of a broadening of the conflict, not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel".
He noted that India regarded October 7 as a terrorist attack. "We understand that Israel needed to respond, but we also believe that any response by any country has to take into account international humanitarian law and that it must be careful about any damage or implications for civilian populations. It is important to have some kind of international humanitarian effort".
He said that India is concerned about the possibility of a broadening of the conflict. He quoted saying: Not just what happened in Lebanon, but also to the Houthis and the Red Sea, and to anything that happens between Iran and Israel.
Commenting on India's possible role in the situation, Jaishankar asked not to underestimate the importance of communication in difficult times. "If there are things to be said and passed on and back, I think those are all contributions that we can make, and we do," he added.
On Tuesday, Secretary of State Antony J Blinken met with EAM S Jaishankar in Washington and discussed both nations' enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, coordinating closely on regional and global challenges, and advancing cooperation on critical and emerging technologies.
Secretary Blinken noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s August visit to Kyiv and reiterated the importance of establishing peace in Ukraine. Both Blinken and Jaishankar discussed plans to expand collaboration on clean energy initiatives to address the global climate crisis.
Following Iran's retaliation where it launched 200 missiles against Israel, the United States issued a strict warning to Iran, stating that the missile strike represented a significant escalation and that there would be severe consequences.
President Joe Biden also vowed to support Israel as the appropriate response is being finalised. Biden confirmed that the US military would support Israel's defense and intercept further Iranian missile strikes.
Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu warned of severe consequences while reiterating that Iran would pay heavily for the attack. He further thanked the US for its support in the defense effort.
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the broadening of the Middle East conflict. "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation," the UN chief said in a brief statement on Tuesday "This must stop," Guterres said, adding, "We need a ceasefire."
