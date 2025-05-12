ETV Bharat / bharat

India Extends Financial Support To Maldives; SBI To Subscribe USD 50 Million Treasury Bill For One More Year

Male: In a significant development in the India-Maldives relations, India has extended crucial financial support to the Maldives with the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill, subscribed by the State Bank of India (SBI) for one more year. The move is expected to support the Maldivian government's efforts to implement fiscal reforms for economic resilience.

In a communique issued in this regard, the Indian High Commission said that on the request of the Government of Maldives, the State Bank of India (SBI) has subscribed, for one more year, a USD 50 million Government Treasury Bill issued by the Ministry of Finance of Maldives.

“Since March 2019, Government of India has been facilitating subscription of several such Treasury Bills by the SBI and rolling them over, annually, interest-free to the Government of Maldives. This has been done under a unique Government-to-Government arrangement, as emergency financial assistance to Maldives,” it said.

Maldives is India's key maritime neighbour and an important partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision `MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

The Indian High Commission said that India has assisted Maldives in times of need and the subscription of this Treasury Bill, along with, the Government of India's decision earlier this year to extend the special quota for export of essential commodities for Maldives, reflect India's continued support to the Government and the people of the Maldives.