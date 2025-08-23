ETV Bharat / bharat

India Extends Airspace Closure For Pakistan Planes Till Sep 24

The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hrs (UTC) on September 23, which translates to 0530 hrs (IST) on September 24.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 23, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India has again extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes till September 24. The neighbouring country has also extended till September 24 the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft. Both countries have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) extending the airspace closures.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. Since then, the closure has been extended by India.

Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators, including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on August 22. The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hrs (UTC) on September 23, which translates to 0530 hrs (IST) on September 24.

The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24 and subsequently extended every month. The curbs, which were to be in place till August 24, have now been extended till September 24.

Pakistan also issued a NOTAM on August 20 extending the closure of its airspace for Indian planes. Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Read More

  1. Pakistan Shuts Airspace To Indian Flights: Experts Warn Of Longer Journeys, Soaring Costs, And Ticket Hikes
  2. Airspace Curbs: Dgca Issues Advisory To Airlines On Passenger Handlingsteps Due to Longer Flights

New Delhi: India has again extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan planes till September 24. The neighbouring country has also extended till September 24 the closure of its airspace for Indian aircraft. Both countries have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) extending the airspace closures.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. Since then, the closure has been extended by India.

Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators, including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on August 22. The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hrs (UTC) on September 23, which translates to 0530 hrs (IST) on September 24.

The ban, part of various measures taken by the Indian government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, was initially till May 24 and subsequently extended every month. The curbs, which were to be in place till August 24, have now been extended till September 24.

Pakistan also issued a NOTAM on August 20 extending the closure of its airspace for Indian planes. Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

Read More

  1. Pakistan Shuts Airspace To Indian Flights: Experts Warn Of Longer Journeys, Soaring Costs, And Ticket Hikes
  2. Airspace Curbs: Dgca Issues Advisory To Airlines On Passenger Handlingsteps Due to Longer Flights

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIA AIRSPACE CLOSURE FOR PAKISTANPAKISTANINDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONSAIRSPACE CLOSURE FOR PAKISTAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.