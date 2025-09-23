ETV Bharat / bharat

India Extends Airspace Closure For Pakistan Aircraft Till Oct 24

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : September 23, 2025 at 6:42 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan civilian and military planes till October 24. The neighbouring country has also closed its airspace for Indian aircraft till October 24. Both countries have shut their respective airspace for each other's planes since April in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for extending the airspace closures. Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/ operators, including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on September 23.

The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hours (UTC) on October 23, which translates to 0530 hours (IST) on October 24.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, India closed its airspace for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators, including military flights, with effect from April 30. Since then, curbs have been extended.

Generally, a NOTAM is a notice containing information that is essential for personnel involved in flight operations.

