India Extends Airspace Closure For Pakistan Aircraft Till Oct 24

New Delhi: India has extended the closure of its airspace for Pakistan civilian and military planes till October 24. The neighbouring country has also closed its airspace for Indian aircraft till October 24. Both countries have shut their respective airspace for each other's planes since April in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

India and Pakistan have issued separate Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for extending the airspace closures. Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Pakistan airlines/ operators, including military flights, according to the NOTAM issued on September 23.

The airspace will remain closed till 2359 hours (UTC) on October 23, which translates to 0530 hours (IST) on October 24.