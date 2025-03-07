ETV Bharat / bharat

India Expresses Concern Over Dhaka's Release Of 'Violent Extremists'

New Delhi: India on Friday voiced concern over Bangladesh releasing certain "violent extremists" and underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government in Dhaka to protect Hindus and other minorities as well as their religious institutions.

New Delhi said it supports a "stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh" in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal acknowledged that the prevailing security situation in Bangladesh and long-standing local issues have affected the pace of implementation of some of the India-assisted projects in that country.

"We remain concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists, who were sentenced for serious crimes," he said.

India has repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions, he said. "However, only 1254 incidents out of over 2374 incidents reported from August 5, 2024, to February 16, 2025, have been verified by the police. Further, 98 per cent of these 1254 incidents were deemed 'political in nature," Jaiswal said.

"We expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence to justice without making such distinctions," he added. There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August in the face of a massive anti-government protest.