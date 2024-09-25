ETV Bharat / bharat

India Exporting Military Hardware To Over 90 Countries, Defence Production Clocks Rs 1.27 Lakh Cr: Rajnath

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 minutes ago

In 2023-24, India's defence exports surpassed Rs 21,000 crore for the first time, and the defence ministry aims to increase this to Rs 50,000 crore within the next five years. India is currently exporting weapons and military hardware to more than 90 friendly countries.

File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

New Delhi: India's defence production has clocked an all-time high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in terms of value in 2023-24 and it is now exporting weapons and military hardware to more than 90 friendly countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. Indian armed forces are now using weapons and platforms manufactured on Indian soil and the country is rising on the global defence industrial landscape, the minister said in a post on 'X' on the 10th anniversary of the NDA government's 'Make in India' programme.

The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "astute leadership" introduced the 'Make in India' programme with a vision to make the country self-reliant in every domain, Singh said. "Ten years since then, many reforms have been made in every sector including the defence sector. India is rising on the defence industrial landscape of the world," he said.

"Today, Indian Armed Forces are using weapons and platforms, which are manufactured on our soil and we are also exporting defence items to more than 90 friendly foreign countries," the minister added. In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote the domestic defence industry. The focus has been to boost domestic defence manufacturing and bolster military preparedness, especially in areas along the border with China.

India's defence exports crossed the Rs 21,000 crore mark for the first time in 2023-24 and the defence ministry has set a target of increasing it to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. India is one of the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement by 2029.

The government wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing. The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years. In May 2020, the government announced increasing the FDI limit in the defence sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route. The government allows 100 per cent FDI for specific cases.

Read More

  1. PPP Model Has Turned Into Private Public Partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  2. Pakistan Feeling 'Pain In Its Belly' Watching Democracy Flourishing In J&K: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India's defence production has clocked an all-time high of Rs 1.27 lakh crore in terms of value in 2023-24 and it is now exporting weapons and military hardware to more than 90 friendly countries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. Indian armed forces are now using weapons and platforms manufactured on Indian soil and the country is rising on the global defence industrial landscape, the minister said in a post on 'X' on the 10th anniversary of the NDA government's 'Make in India' programme.

The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "astute leadership" introduced the 'Make in India' programme with a vision to make the country self-reliant in every domain, Singh said. "Ten years since then, many reforms have been made in every sector including the defence sector. India is rising on the defence industrial landscape of the world," he said.

"Today, Indian Armed Forces are using weapons and platforms, which are manufactured on our soil and we are also exporting defence items to more than 90 friendly foreign countries," the minister added. In the last few years, the government has taken a series of measures to promote the domestic defence industry. The focus has been to boost domestic defence manufacturing and bolster military preparedness, especially in areas along the border with China.

India's defence exports crossed the Rs 21,000 crore mark for the first time in 2023-24 and the defence ministry has set a target of increasing it to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. India is one of the largest importers of arms globally. According to estimates, Indian armed forces are projected to spend around USD 130 billion in capital procurement by 2029.

The government wants to reduce dependence on imported military platforms and has decided to support domestic defence manufacturing. The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years. In May 2020, the government announced increasing the FDI limit in the defence sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent under the automatic route. The government allows 100 per cent FDI for specific cases.

Read More

  1. PPP Model Has Turned Into Private Public Partnership: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
  2. Pakistan Feeling 'Pain In Its Belly' Watching Democracy Flourishing In J&K: Rajnath Singh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAKE IN INDIADEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGHINDIA DEFENCE EXPORTSINDIA DEFENCE PRODUCTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.