India Expels Pakistani Official, Gives 24 Hours To Leave

New Delhi: India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official was indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India and that he had been given 24 hours to leave the country.

Hours after India's action, Pakistan's foreign office said it declared an Indian staffer at India's mission in Islamabad as a "persona non grata" on charges of espionage.

It said the official and his family members had been asked to leave Pakistan in 24 hours.

The actions came amid heightened tensions between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation.

India also issued a demarche to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.

Though the MEA did not divulge the specific charges against the Pakistani national, it is learnt that they are related to a case of espionage being probed by the Punjab Police.