India Expels Pakistani Official, Gives 24 Hours To Leave

Hours after India's action, Pakistan declared an Indian staffer at India's mission in Islamabad as a "persona non grata" on charges of espionage.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 14, 2025 at 7:19 AM IST

New Delhi: India on Tuesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan High Commission for allegedly indulging in espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the official was indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India and that he had been given 24 hours to leave the country.

Hours after India's action, Pakistan's foreign office said it declared an Indian staffer at India's mission in Islamabad as a "persona non grata" on charges of espionage.

It said the official and his family members had been asked to leave Pakistan in 24 hours.

The actions came amid heightened tensions between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation.

India also issued a demarche to the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi on the activities of the official.

Though the MEA did not divulge the specific charges against the Pakistani national, it is learnt that they are related to a case of espionage being probed by the Punjab Police.

"The government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India," the MEA said.

"The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d'Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect today," it said.

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it arrested two persons, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

Based on credible intelligence, a suspect was arrested for leaking sensitive information to a Pakistan-based handler regarding Indian Army movements, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav had said.

The development came days after the Amritsar Rural police arrested two persons -- Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih -- for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of army cantonment areas and air bases to Pakistan's intelligence agency, according to local officials.

Yadav had said the accused were receiving payments through online transactions in exchange for sharing classified information.

