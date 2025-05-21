ETV Bharat / bharat

India Expels Pakistan High Commission Staffer; Second Case In A Week

New Delhi: India on Wednesday expelled a Pakistani official working at the Pakistan high commission on charges of involvement in espionage, in the second such expulsion in a week, people familiar with the matter said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the staffer at the Pakistan mission has been declared "persona non grata" for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status and that he has been given 24 hours to leave India. The charge d'affaires of the Pakistan high commission, Saad Warraich, was issued a demarche or a formal diplomatic protest on this issue, it said in a statement.

The charge d'affaires was asked to "strictly" ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges in any manner, the MEA said. On May 13, India had expelled another Pakistani official for allegedly indulging in espionage.

Following India's action, Pakistan had also expelled an Indian staffer posted at the Indian high commission in Islamabad. India's expulsion of two staffers at the Pakistani high commission came as police in Punjab and Haryana are carrying out an investigation into espionage activities linked to Pakistan.

At least three persons have been arrested so far in the case. "The government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India," the MEA said in a statement this evening.