India Expects Quad Partners To Understand Its Position On Terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

Washington: The victims and perpetrators of terrorism must never be equated and India expects its Quad partners to understand that the country has every right to defend its people against the menace, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

With his counterparts from the US, Australia and Japan listening, Jaishankar also said the world must display zero tolerance towards terrorist activities and that India will exercise its right to defend its people from terrorism.

Jaishankar made the remarks to the media ahead of a crucial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Quad grouping that was hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience -- the world must display zero tolerance," he said in an apparent reference to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Victims and perpetrators must never be equated. And India has every right to defend its people against terrorism, and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," he said.

The external affairs minister's remarks came against the backdrop of unease in New Delhi over several countries hyphenating India and Pakistan following their four-day clashes in May.

India was also known to be surprised over US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir at the White house last month.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said India plans to host the next Quad summit.

"We have some proposals on how to make that productive. I am sure so do our partners. We will discuss and I am sure we will agree," he said.

The Quad foreign ministerial meeting was expected to prepare ground for the grouping's annual summit in New Delhi later this year.