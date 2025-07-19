ETV Bharat / bharat

India Exercised Sovereign Right To Destroy Terror Sites In Pak, Birla Tells South Korean Delegation

In this image released by PIB on July 18, 2025, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a meeting with the parliamentary delegation of special envoys from the Republic of Korea, led by former South Korean prime minister Kim Boo Kyum, at the Parliament House, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday told a South Korean parliamentary delegation that India exercised its sovereign right to take action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan by launching Operation Sindoor due to the continued inaction by Islamabad.

Birla briefed the parliamentary delegation from South Korea, led by former prime minister Kim Boo Kyum, about the action taken by India in dismantling the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and reiterated its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism. The Lok Sabha Speaker said India's response was measured, non-provocative, and aimed exclusively at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising threats.

LS Speaker Birla informed the South Korea parliamentary delegation that under PM Modi's leadership, India's 'zero tolerance policy' is being effectively enforced through strong legislation and institutions.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's 'zero tolerance policy' is being implemented resolutely through robust legislation and capable institutions. Birla hoped that South Korea would continue to support India in its fight against terrorism. He thanked South Korea for condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and conveyed appreciation to the Speaker of the Korean National Assembly for the message of condolence following the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad.