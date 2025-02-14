ETV Bharat / bharat

India-EU Agree To Strengthen Cooperation On Smart And Sustainable Urbanization

India-EU agree to strengthen cooperation on smart and sustainable urbanization at the 4th India-EU Urban Forum on Smart & Sustainable Urbanisation ( PIB )

New Delhi: Building on the 2017 joint declaration on partnership for smart and sustainable urbanisation, the 4th India-EU Urban Forum was held on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the EU-India collaboration on sustainable urban development, a statement stated.

The statement stated that the event brought together officials and experts from India, the European Union (EU) and its Member States to discuss policies and best practices to work towards integrated approaches to sustainable urban development, reinforcing the EU's global gateway strategy in India.

"The forum explored transformative initiatives and innovative financing mechanisms to foster gender-inclusive, resilient, and sustainable urban development, focusing on three key themes: Urban alliance and integrated approaches in Indian cities, promoting innovation and circularity at the city level, and inclusive urban mobility as a social enabler," the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The EU-India collaboration is crucial, considering urban areas account for two-thirds of global energy consumption, emissions, and pollution, it said. Since 2017, the India-EU collaboration has been instrumental in promoting sustainable cities models, public-private investments, climate action and disaster risk reduction.

The Team Europe has engaged with over 40 Indian municipalities, enhancing their understanding of climate-smart development, supporting urban mobility solutions, waste management, and climate action planning, the ministry said.