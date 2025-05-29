ETV Bharat / bharat

India Enters Intense Monsoon Phase: Widespread Rains Bring Relief, Chaos Across States

New Delhi: India's southwest monsoon has entered a period of high activity, saturating extensive regions of the country, from Maharashtra to Kerala and Uttar Pradesh to Odisha. While the rains offer much-needed relief from the heat of summer, they have also led to severe disruption, flooding, traffic chaos and red alerts in various regions.

Following the unprecedented 2164% excess rainfall for May, Pune will now see a short lapse in monsoon activity. On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) lifted its yellow alert for the city, predicting a respite in rainfall until June 3, which provides a necessary window for civic bodies to complete pre-monsoon technical works such as stormwater drain cleaning and repairs.

Pune received 255.8 mm of rain between May 1 and now, which significantly exceeds the monthly average of 11.8 mm. While heavy rain brought some welcomed relief from intense heat, it breached the Khadakwasla Left Canal in Indapur and flooded about 14 villages. The ghat regions in the district have experienced landslides, which have also caused traffic jams.

Mumbai Sets May Rainfall Record

Mumbai recorded its highest single-day May rain since 2021, with Colaba recording a 117-year record. The IMD reported moderate to heavy rain accompanied by high tides and gusty winds. Daytime temperatures ranged between 25°C and 31°C, with humidity peaking at 88%. City authorities imposed penalties on four contractors who failed to deploy the required pumping machinery during the flooding. IMD forecasts suggest continued rainfall across Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra till June 2, with isolated heavy showers likely in ghat areas and coastal zones.

Kerala on High Alert, Red Warning in Kozhikode and Wayanad

Kerala continues to face relentless rain, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for Kozhikode and Wayanad districts and orange alerts for nine others. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha remain on yellow alert. Several areas in the state are facing waterlogging and flooding, disrupting daily life and transport systems.

The rains are being driven by a well-marked low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a depression on Thursday morning. This system is expected to move northward across the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, enhancing rainfall activity across the eastern corridor.

Monsoon Arrives Early in Odisha

In a rare meteorological event, the southwest monsoon has advanced into Odisha almost two weeks ahead of schedule, covering several districts. The IMD forecasts India’s overall monsoon rainfall to be 106% of the long-period average this year, indicating a robust season ahead.

Karnataka Faces Severe Weather; IMD Issues Red Alert