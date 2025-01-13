ETV Bharat / bharat

India Energy Week 2025 To Showcase India’s Leadership In Global Energy Transition

Pankaj Jain, Secretary, of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas addressing a press conference in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The much-anticipated India Energy Week 2025 (IEW’25), the flagship energy event of the Government of India, will take place from February 11 to 14, 2025. Organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and spearheaded by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), IEW 2025 is set to be the first major energy event of the global calendar.

This year, IEW promises to be bigger than ever, hosting over 70,000 delegates from 120 countries, 700 exhibitors, and representatives from 10 country pavilions, including energy powerhouses like the United States, Japan, Germany, and Russia. The event will also see participation from 70 global CEOs, 20 foreign energy ministers, and senior leaders from international organisations.

Pankaj Jain, Secretary, of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted the importance of the event, saying, “IEW 2025 is not just a gathering of global energy leaders, it’s a platform for collaboration, innovation, and action. From advancing green hydrogen technologies to showcasing India’s strides in renewable energy, this event underlines our leadership in navigating complex energy transitions."

Global Spotlight on India’s Energy Vision

Since its inception in 2023, India Energy Week has become a focal point for global energy dialogue. IEW 2025 will showcase India’s growing role in driving sustainable energy solutions, highlighting initiatives in renewable energy, green hydrogen, biofuels, and energy storage technologies. This year’s event will revolve around seven key themes: Collaboration, Resilience, Transition, Capacity, Digital Frontiers, Innovation, and Leadership, reflecting a commitment to energy equity and decarbonisation.

With 20 thematic categories, including emerging topics like AI in energy, digitalisation, and maritime decarbonisation, the discussions will align closely with India’s dual goals of energy independence and a low-carbon economy.

High-Profile Participation

IEW 2025 has secured participation from leading global and domestic energy firms, including BP, TotalEnergies, ADNOC, QatarEnergy, Baker Hughes, and Vitol. This year also marks the highest-ever representation of CEOs from Fortune 500 energy companies, underscoring the event’s growing significance.

In a testament to India’s collaborative approach, key government bodies, including the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), and NITI Aayog, will also play a prominent role.