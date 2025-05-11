ETV Bharat / bharat

India Emerging As Global Leader In Different Aspects Of Technology: PM Modi

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti.

India Emerging As Global Leader In Different Aspects Of Technology: PM Modi
File photo of PM Modi (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 11, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and said India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology.

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously-developed Hansa-3 aircraft.

In recognition of these achievements, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared May 11 as National Technology Day. "Best wishes on National Technology Day! This is a day to express pride and gratitude to our scientists and remember the 1998 Pokhran tests. They were a landmark event in our nation's growth trajectory, especially in our quest towards self-reliance," Modi said in a post on X.

"Powered by our people, India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology, be it space, AI, digital innovation, green technology and more," he said. Modi reaffirmed the commitment to empowering future generations through science and research.

"May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth," the prime minister said.

New Delhi: On National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and said India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology.

National Technology Day commemorates the momentous events of May 11, 1998, when India conducted successful nuclear tests under Operation Shakti and saw the maiden flight of the indigenously-developed Hansa-3 aircraft.

In recognition of these achievements, then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had declared May 11 as National Technology Day. "Best wishes on National Technology Day! This is a day to express pride and gratitude to our scientists and remember the 1998 Pokhran tests. They were a landmark event in our nation's growth trajectory, especially in our quest towards self-reliance," Modi said in a post on X.

"Powered by our people, India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology, be it space, AI, digital innovation, green technology and more," he said. Modi reaffirmed the commitment to empowering future generations through science and research.

"May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth," the prime minister said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAYGLOBAL LEADERSPM MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.