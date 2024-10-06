India Emerging As Capital Of Young Breast Cancer: Top Oncologist To ETV Bharat

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): In an alarming development for the healthcare sector of the country, breast cancer is on the rise among women under 40 years of age so much so that India is emerging as the “capital of young breast cancer” in the world, a senior oncologist has said.
In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Senior Director Medical Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said that cancer cases were on an alarming rise among young women which could be attributed to multiple reasons.
Dr Rohatgi, who was part of an awareness program held by Fortis Gurugram in Srinagar on Saturday, said that the fatal disease was usually found in women aged 50 to 60 years, but now young women and unmarried girls are falling prey to breast cancer.
“India is emerging as the capital of young breast cancer which means breast cancer patients aged 40 and below are reported the most in India,” Dr Rohatgi said.
Cancer Causing Factors
Dr Rohatgi said that there were multiple factors causing breast cancer among young women including family history and unhealthy lifestyle.
“We often ignore the basics like appropriate exercise, obesity, junk food and overall health related to mind, body and nutrition. Sugar leads to obesity, which in turn causes cancer,” he said.
Alarming Symptoms
Over the symptoms of breast cancer, Dr. Rohatgi said that an unusual lump in the breast should alarm the women.
“The symptoms of breast size, texture or the appearance of one breast different from the other cannot be ignored. If it happens, it is the beginning of breast cancer. If you feel a lump on the breast due to abnormal growth, it may be a sign of cancer. If both or one breast is hard, this is also a possible sign. If there is any discharge from the nipple other than milk, it can also possibly be cancerous and a hospital test is urgently needed to confirm this,” he added
Dr Rohatgi advised women having a family history to undergo annual screening and mammography, while women without genetic factors who are 50 years or above should undergo thorough annual screening as a precautionary measure.
Two Women Succumb To Breast Cancer Daily On An Average
Dr. Ankur Bahl, Senior Director, Medical Oncology at Fortis Gurugram, who spoke at Saturday's breast cancer awareness event in Srinagar cited official data saying that an average of two patients lose their battle to breast cancer daily.
Dr Bahl said that early detection was crucial for achieving a high cure rate, with over 90% success at five years if diagnosed early.
“But, unfortunately, 60 percent of women are diagnosed at an advanced stage due to a lack of awareness of early signs and symptoms, unavailability of screening, ignorance of personal health, and fear of treatment,” he added.
Read more: