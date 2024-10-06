ETV Bharat / bharat

India Emerging As Capital Of Young Breast Cancer: Top Oncologist To ETV Bharat

Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): In an alarming development for the healthcare sector of the country, breast cancer is on the rise among women under 40 years of age so much so that India is emerging as the “capital of young breast cancer” in the world, a senior oncologist has said.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Dr Nitesh Rohatgi, Senior Director Medical Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said that cancer cases were on an alarming rise among young women which could be attributed to multiple reasons.

Dr Rohatgi, who was part of an awareness program held by Fortis Gurugram in Srinagar on Saturday, said that the fatal disease was usually found in women aged 50 to 60 years, but now young women and unmarried girls are falling prey to breast cancer.

Dr Nitesh Rohatgi Sr Director Medical Oncology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram sheds light on breast young breast cancer cases (ETV Bharat)

“India is emerging as the capital of young breast cancer which means breast cancer patients aged 40 and below are reported the most in India,” Dr Rohatgi said.

Cancer Causing Factors

Dr Rohatgi said that there were multiple factors causing breast cancer among young women including family history and unhealthy lifestyle.

“We often ignore the basics like appropriate exercise, obesity, junk food and overall health related to mind, body and nutrition. Sugar leads to obesity, which in turn causes cancer,” he said.