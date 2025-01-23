India Emerges As Second Largest Contributor To US Foreign Tourism Market; Expected To Grow Further: Brand USA CEO

Hyderabad: In a major development, India has emerged as the second-largest contributor to the United States' foreign tourism market, with a steady upward trajectory expected to continue into 2025.

According to Fred Dixon, CEO of Brand USA, Indian tourists contributed a staggering $20 billion (₹1.72 lakh crore) to the US economy in 2023, making a significant impact on the tourism sector. Dixon, who leads Brand USA, a premier organization dedicated to promoting tourism to the US, was in Hyderabad as part of an India sales mission to strengthen ties with the Indian travel market.

India’s Growing Contribution To US Tourism

Speaking on the occasion, Dixon highlighted the increasing number of Indian tourists visiting the US year after year. In 2024, India secured the second spot in the US foreign tourism market, overtaking Germany, which now ranks third, while the UK continues to hold the top position.

Record-breaking Numbers

According to data, in 2024 alone, 2.2 million Indians visited the US, a 24% growth compared to 2023 and an impressive 50% increase compared to 2019.

Visa Milestone

A record number of US tourist visas were issued to Indians in 2024, and currently, over 5 million Indians hold valid US tourist visas.

Upcoming Boom: FIFA World Cup 2026

Dixon further pointed out that the upcoming FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted in the US in 2026, is expected to further boost Indian tourism. "Football fans from India are likely to flock in large numbers, adding to the already growing influx of Indian travelers," he said.

Tourism Impact and Outlook

The CEO of Brand USA further emphasized the pivotal role Indian tourists play in the US tourism economy. "The US-India travel relationship has strengthened significantly, with India ranking second in the world for foreign tourists to America. This growth trend is a testament to India's burgeoning middle class, rising disposable income, and a strong aspiration to explore global destinations," he said.

Key Statistics at a Glance

Indian Tourists in 2024: 2.2 million (24% growth from 2023).

Economic Contribution in 2023: $20 billion (₹1.72 lakh crore).

US Tourist Visa Holders in India: Over 5 million.

Global Tourism Rankings in 2024:

1st: UK

2nd: India

3rd: Germany

With a dynamic tourism landscape and events like FIFA 2026 on the horizon, India’s prominence in the US tourism market is set to soar, solidifying its position as a vital partner in the global travel ecosystem.