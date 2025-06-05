India Elected To UN's Economic And Social Council

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday announced that India has been elected to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations for the term 2026-28. He expressed India's commitment to championing development issues and to keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC.

He thanked member states of the UN for their support and trust in India. He also appreciated the efforts made by India's Permanent Mission at the United Nations in New York.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "India was elected to the Economic and Social Council for the term 2026-28 @UN today. Thank member states for their overwhelming support and for reposing their trust in us. Appreciate the efforts of @IndiaUNNewYork. India remains committed to championing development issues and keep working to strengthen the ECOSOC."

The ECOSOC is at the heart of the United Nations system to advance the three dimensions of sustainable development - economic, social and environmental. It is the central platform for fostering debate and innovative thinking, forging consensus on ways forward, and coordinating efforts to achieve internationally agreed-upon goals.

It is also responsible for the follow-up to major UN conferences and summits, according to the UN statement. The UN Charter established ECOSO as one of the six main organs of the United Nations in 1945.