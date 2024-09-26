India Elected To Global Anti-Corruption Network's Steering Committee

New Delhi: In a significant development, India has been elected to the fifteen-member Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GLobE) Steering Committee after a multistage voting process during the plenary session held in Beijing on September 26 after a multistage voting process, sources said.

As a member of the Steering Committee, India will play a crucial role in shaping the global agenda against corruption and asset recovery. India's expertise and experience in combating corruption will be valuable assets to the GlobE Network. The GLobE Network is a vital platform for international cooperation, and India's participation will strengthen its efforts to combat cross-border financial crimes and corruption.

The GloBE Network is an initiative of the G20 group. India had supported the initiative in 2020. The network was officially launched on June 3, 2021, during a special event at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption (UNGASS). The GloBE Network now has 121 member countries and 219 member authorities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is the central authority for the GLoBE Network and the CBI and ED are member authorities from India. The GloBE Network is emerging as a unique platform where agencies from across the world share best practices, criminal intelligence, strategies and support in the common cause of combating corruption. The Network has one Chair, one Vice Chair and thirteen members on the Steering Committee.

It may be recalled that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, two high-level principles on combatting corruption were adopted which detailed leveraging of GLoBE Network.