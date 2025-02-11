ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Egypt Joint Exercise 'Cyclone' Kicks Off In Bikaner Mahajan Field Firing Range

Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm.

Army peronnel from India and Egypt ahed of the exercise Cyclone.
Army personnel from India and Egypt ahead of exercise Cyclone. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 5:25 PM IST

Bikaner: The third edition of the India-Egypt joint military exercise, Cyclone, commenced on Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner and will continue till February 23.

"Exercise 'Cyclone' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of it was conducted in Egypt in January 2024. The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions while the Egyptian contingent also comprises 25 personnel and will be represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces," Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson for the army, said.

Sharma said the exercise aims to promote the military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

"The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm," he added.

The spokesperson further said 'Cyclone' will culminate with a 48-hour-long validation to rehearse the tactical drills for counterterrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.

"The exercise will also include a display of indigenous military equipment and an overview of the defence manufacturing industry for the Egyptian side," he added.

He further said the exercise would enable the forces of the two sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations.

"The exercise also facilitates the development of bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both armies," he added.

The exercise aims at promoting interoperability, exchanging best practices, and enhancing the operational readiness of both armies in conducting joint counter-terrorist operations. "This joint exercise reflects the commitment of both nations to ensuring global peace and security, enhancing their capabilities to respond to evolving security threats in the region and beyond," the official said.

Also Read:

  1. India-Nepal Annual Joint Military Exercise Begins
  2. Indian Army Strengthens Civil-Military Collaboration With Defence Tech Display

Bikaner: The third edition of the India-Egypt joint military exercise, Cyclone, commenced on Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner and will continue till February 23.

"Exercise 'Cyclone' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of it was conducted in Egypt in January 2024. The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions while the Egyptian contingent also comprises 25 personnel and will be represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces," Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson for the army, said.

Sharma said the exercise aims to promote the military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

"The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm," he added.

The spokesperson further said 'Cyclone' will culminate with a 48-hour-long validation to rehearse the tactical drills for counterterrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.

"The exercise will also include a display of indigenous military equipment and an overview of the defence manufacturing industry for the Egyptian side," he added.

He further said the exercise would enable the forces of the two sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations.

"The exercise also facilitates the development of bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both armies," he added.

The exercise aims at promoting interoperability, exchanging best practices, and enhancing the operational readiness of both armies in conducting joint counter-terrorist operations. "This joint exercise reflects the commitment of both nations to ensuring global peace and security, enhancing their capabilities to respond to evolving security threats in the region and beyond," the official said.

Also Read:

  1. India-Nepal Annual Joint Military Exercise Begins
  2. Indian Army Strengthens Civil-Military Collaboration With Defence Tech Display

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHAJAN FIELD FIRING RANGEEGYPTIAN SPECIAL FORCESEXERCISE CYCLONETACTICAL DRILLSINDIA EGYPT JOINT EXERCISE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.