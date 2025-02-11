India-Egypt Joint Exercise 'Cyclone' Kicks Off In Bikaner Mahajan Field Firing Range

Bikaner: The third edition of the India-Egypt joint military exercise, Cyclone, commenced on Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner and will continue till February 23.
"Exercise 'Cyclone' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of it was conducted in Egypt in January 2024. The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions while the Egyptian contingent also comprises 25 personnel and will be represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces," Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson for the army, said.
Sharma said the exercise aims to promote the military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.
"The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm," he added.
The spokesperson further said 'Cyclone' will culminate with a 48-hour-long validation to rehearse the tactical drills for counterterrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.
"The exercise will also include a display of indigenous military equipment and an overview of the defence manufacturing industry for the Egyptian side," he added.
He further said the exercise would enable the forces of the two sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations.
"The exercise also facilitates the development of bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both armies," he added.
Ex CYCLONE-III 🇮🇳🤝🇪🇬— SouthWesternCommand_IA (@SWComd_IA) February 9, 2025
Egyptian Army Contingent arrived today at #Mahajan, Rajasthan for India-Egypt Joint Exercise Cyclone-III scheduled wef 10 Feb to 23 Feb 2025.
Together, we reinforce our commitment to enhance International Stability and Peace.
#IndianArmy #EgyptArmy… pic.twitter.com/rXHyK0Azf3
The exercise aims at promoting interoperability, exchanging best practices, and enhancing the operational readiness of both armies in conducting joint counter-terrorist operations. "This joint exercise reflects the commitment of both nations to ensuring global peace and security, enhancing their capabilities to respond to evolving security threats in the region and beyond," the official said.
