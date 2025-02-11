ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Egypt Joint Exercise 'Cyclone' Kicks Off In Bikaner Mahajan Field Firing Range

Bikaner: The third edition of the India-Egypt joint military exercise, Cyclone, commenced on Monday at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan's Bikaner and will continue till February 23.

"Exercise 'Cyclone' is an annual event conducted alternatively in India and Egypt. The last edition of it was conducted in Egypt in January 2024. The Indian contingent comprising 25 personnel is represented by troops from two Special Forces Battalions while the Egyptian contingent also comprises 25 personnel and will be represented by the Special Forces Group and Task Force of Egyptian Special Forces," Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson for the army, said.

Sharma said the exercise aims to promote the military-to-military relationship between the two countries through the enhancement of interoperability, jointness and mutual exchange of special operations tactics.

"The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills. Drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include advanced special forces skills and various other tactics, techniques and procedures as per the current operational paradigm," he added.

The spokesperson further said 'Cyclone' will culminate with a 48-hour-long validation to rehearse the tactical drills for counterterrorism operations in desert and semi-desert terrain.