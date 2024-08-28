India Does Not Want To Depend On Just One Country: Defence Expert Qamar Agha On MoD Ordering 73K Sig Sauer Rifles

New Delhi: The Indian government has recently made a significant defence acquisition by ordering an additional 73,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles from the US-based company Sig Sauer. The acquisition was announced just after the return of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from the US this week. This decision comes at a time of heightened tensions with China and delays in the local production of Russian AK-203 Kalashnikov rifles.

On August 26, Sig Sauer Inc. announced a second procurement contract with the Government of India, Ministry of Defence to supply an additional 73,000 SIG716 rifles. When completed, 145,400 SIG716 rifles will be in service with the Indian Army.

"We are proud to be a partner in the modernisation effort of the Indian Army, and prouder still that the SIG716 rifle achieves the Ministry of Defence’s modernisation goals with the second largest army in the world," Ron Cohen, President and CEO, SIG SAUER, Inc, said in a media statement.

The Ministry of Defence first awarded SIG SAUER a contract for the SIG716 in 2019 for 72,400 riles.

"Since the initial fielding of the SIG716, we have received phenomenal end-user feedback on the performance and reliability of the platform. Throughout this time, we have strengthened and further solidified our partnership with the Indian Ministry of Defence and are honoured to earn their continued trust equipping their frontline infantrymen," the company said.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Defense expert Qamar Agha said that the defence deal between India and the US is significant while emphasising the importance of diversifying the sources of arms procurement, stating that India does not want to rely solely on one country for its defence needs. Agha highlighted the challenges of India's defence industry and its inability to domestically manufactured rifles of this calibre.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced approach in foreign relations, expressing India's desire to continue its longstanding partnership with Russia while developing ties with the US.

Furthermore, Agha highlighted the complexities of India's relationships with the US and Russia, noting the American stance of "either with us or against us." He further emphasised India’s economic potential and its attractiveness to various countries due to its large market and cheap labour.

Additionally, Agha mentioned the likely ongoing backchannel diplomacy as India seeks to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and noted that Americans are keen too to find a solution to end the war. He opined that the West Asia crisis is much more crucial at this moment and the Americans have come to realise that some sort of cold peace must emerge between Russia and Ukraine to avoid further escalation as West Asia is very important in global diplomacy as it is the major source of energy to the world.

India's efforts to maintain balanced relations were further highlighted as Prime Minister Modi after returning from Ukraine, engaged with both the US President and the Russian President, underscoring India's role as an important strategic player in global affairs, while reaffirming its national interest.

The Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Singh approved the procurement of an additional 73,000 SIG-716 rifles last December. Furthermore, in August 2023, the DAC sanctioned the purchase of 40,949 light machine guns, totalling an estimated cost of Rs 2,165 crore.

The AK-203 project, which began in 2018, faced delays but has recently seen progress with the delivery of the first 35,000 rifles, assembled at the Korwa ordnance factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The project aims to produce six lakh AK-203 rifles over 10 years to meet the needs of the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy.

What are SIG 716 rifles?

The SIG-716 is a battle rifle designed and manufactured by SIG Sauer, a well-known firearms company. It is a semi-automatic rifle chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO (.308 Winchester) and is known for its reliability, accuracy, and durability. In 2019, the Indian Army procured around 72,400 SIG-716 rifles from SIG Sauer as part of its efforts to modernise its infantry and replace older rifles. These rifles are intended to be used by frontline troops and special forces.

The SIG-716 features a gas piston operating system, which reduces fouling in the action and enhances reliability, especially in harsh environments. It is also equipped with a free-floating barrel, a modular handguard, and Picatinny rails for mounting optics and accessories.