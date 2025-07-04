India Does Not Take Position On Faith And Religion: MEA On Dalai Lama's Successor

New Delhi: The Indian government does not take any position on matters concerning practices of faith and religion, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, two days after the Dalai Lama asserted that a trust of Tibetan Buddhists will have the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so.

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution," he said. "The government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries regarding the Dalai Lama's statement ahead of his 90th birthday on July 6. In a statement on Wednesday, the Dalai Lama said the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," he said. The trust was founded in 2015 by the Dalai Lama to oversee matters related to the institute of the Dalai Lama. In a sharp reaction to his remarks, China said the Dalai Lama's reincarnation should be approved by the Chinese government.

"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn, and approved by the central government," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"The Chinese government implements a policy of freedom of religious belief, but there are regulations on religious affairs and methods for managing the reincarnation of Tibetan living Buddhas," she said.

Read More: