'Simply Not True': India Dismisses Canada's Claims On Nijjar Assassination

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Raj Ghat during the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Sept. 10, 2023. ( AP )

New Delhi: In yet another significant development amid India-Canada sour ties, India on Tuesday rejected Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and RCMP allegations linking the Indian government to the killing of the Khalistani Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It also dismissed claims by Canadian Charge D'affaires that credible evidence has been presented to India on the same, saying 'it is simply not true', government sources said.

This comes after the Canadian Charge D'affaires, Stewart Wheeler was summoned by the Ministry of External affairs here on Monday after Canada named Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma as 'person of interest' in its probe into Nijjar's killing.

After the meeting, C'DA Wheeler said, "Canada has provided credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the Government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. Now, it is time for India to live up to what it said it would do and look into all those allegations. It is in the interest of both our countries and the people of our countries to get to the bottom of this. Canada stands ready to cooperate with India."

"Canadian PM Trudeau's press conference yesterday was the 'same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons", sources said on Tuesday.