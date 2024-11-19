India’s AI Ambitions And Cybersecurity Challenges: Experts Discuss Road Ahead

New Delhi: As Artificial Intelligence (AI) rapidly becomes a significant part of the global landscape, the Indian government’s initiatives to integrate AI into the country’s infrastructure are met with optimism and caution.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Professor Charru Malhotra (Doctorate), a prominent expert in e-governance and Information technology (ICT) at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), discussed India’s efforts to advance AI while also addressing the emerging cybersecurity risks associated with its growth.

India’s AI Mission: A Bold Move Forward: India’s AI journey has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years. Malhotra emphasised the government’s strong commitment by introducing the India AI Mission, a comprehensive plan to position AI as a cornerstone for the country’s digital transformation.

This initiative is well-supported by a dedicated budget of Rs 10,300 crore allocated in the recent Union Budget. The mission focuses on building advanced computational infrastructure, creating applications, and developing Centers of Excellence to enable AI-driven innovation across sectors.

“The government has significantly focused on developing AI technology, ensuring that India is not left behind in the global race. The AI mission is a robust effort, with investment directed toward capacity building, infrastructure development, and the application of AI in government processes,” Malhotra stated.

In addition to the AI Mission, the government is also investing in capacity-building programmes. One of the major initiatives includes the Future Skills Prime programme, aiming to enhance the digital capabilities of India’s youth.

This initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Electronics and NASSCOM (a not-for-profit industry association), focuses on training students to be industry-ready in the rapidly growing tech field.

The Visheshwar PhD Scheme offers a significant incentive, with a grant of Rs 5 lakh for students pursuing a PhD in AI, supporting the creation of a skilled workforce to drive the nation’s AI vision.

Cybersecurity: A Growing Concern in the Age of AI: While AI promises significant advances, it also raises substantial concerns about cybersecurity. Malhotra acknowledged that AI is a double-edged sword, as it can both strengthen and compromise cybersecurity.

On one hand, AI tools can be employed to counter vulnerabilities in machines and networks, offering predictive capabilities to safeguard against cyber threats. On the other hand, generative AI, a rapidly developing branch of this technology, has emerged as a tool for cybercriminals.

“AI has a dual role in cybersecurity,” Malhotra noted. “It can be used to predict and defend against cyber threats, but it can also be weaponised by malicious actors to create sophisticated cyberattacks. We must be prepared for this,” she said.

She cited examples of how cybercriminals have leveraged AI to create malicious codes, develop malware, conduct SQL injections, and even poison data sets, underlining the importance of having stringent cybersecurity measures in place.

An SQL injection attack consists of the insertion or “injection” of a SQL query via the input data from the client to the application. Malhotra stressed that every organisation, especially those handling sensitive data, must have robust guidelines and safeguards to protect their infrastructure and information from cyber threats.

The Digital Footprint: A Growing Risk for Individuals: As AI and cybercrime threats evolve, individual users are also increasingly vulnerable. Malhotra highlighted the risk posed by digital footprints, taking keynote of the fact that social media platforms can expose personal information to hackers and cybercriminals.

She warned against oversharing on social media, particularly about personal events or possessions, as it can provide open-source intelligence (OSINT) that cybercriminals can use to target individuals.

“Once information is posted online, it can never be fully erased. Even if the data appears to be deleted, it often remains in cloud storage, available for exploitation,” she cautioned.

She advised people to limit their social media interactions and avoid revealing sensitive details, such as travel plans, personal gifts, or family achievements, which could provide a roadmap for cybercriminals.

Malhotra’s Clear Message: Exercise caution in the digital world where the lines between privacy and exposure are increasingly blurred. She advised that, while it’s not necessary to abandon social media, users should be mindful of what they share and with whom, as cybercriminals can exploit seemingly innocent data for malicious purposes.

Cybersecurity and Legal Challenges: A Global Crisis: The concerns about AI and cybersecurity are echoed by Pavan Duggal (Doctorate), a leading voice in cyber law.

Duggal, in his recent statements, warned that we are living in the “golden age of cybercrime,” where AI is both a tool for innovation and a weapon for criminal activity. He pointed out the alarming rise of AI-driven cyberattacks and the challenges in regulating these technologies.

Duggal also highlighted the absence of comprehensive laws addressing cybercrime in India, noting that countries like China have already implemented several laws targeting cybercriminal activities.

“India needs to urgently address this gap in its legal framework,” he remarked, stressing that the absence of international treaties or laws on cybersecurity only exacerbates the problem.

He cited examples of deepfake technology being used to create false narratives and manipulate public perception. In one instance, a deepfake video depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the traditional Garba dance (a traditional Gujarati folk dance and song).

The video, though humorous, illustrated the power of AI to manipulate media and influence public opinion. He warned that the misuse of AI could lead to far-reaching consequences, both for individuals and for national security.

The Road Ahead: Mitigating the Risks: As AI continues to revolutionise industries and society, the challenge lies in balancing its potential with the risks it poses to security and privacy.

Both Malhotra and Duggal agreed that India’s cybersecurity framework needs to evolve to keep pace with technological advancements. This includes not only tightening regulations around AI but also increasing awareness about the importance of digital security among individuals and organisations.

The ongoing efforts to build an AI-driven India must go hand in hand with robust cybersecurity policies. Malhotra’s call for greater vigilance and proactive measures in both the public and private sectors is timely, as the nation strives to secure its digital future while harnessing the power of AI for good.

India’s AI journey is filled with promise, but it must tread carefully, navigating the complex landscape of technological innovation and cybersecurity risks. As the government continues to invest in AI and cybersecurity, the focus must remain on ensuring that India’s digital transformation is secure, sustainable, and beneficial for all.