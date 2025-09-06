India’s Digital Push To Save Lives: How iRAD And eDAR Aim To Transform Road Safety

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: India has one of the most dangerous road systems in the world, with almost 20 deaths per hour due to road accidents. In the past, India has dealt with fragmented reporting structures, burdensome delays in compensation, ad hoc policies, and a lack of urgency as fatalities too often outpaced responses to prevent similar accidents. Fortunately, a quiet digital revolution is happening that could change how India prevents, treats, and responds to accidents.

The reason for this change is due to two initiatives: Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) and electronic-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR). As identified in the National Road Safety Action Plan 2011-2021, both iRAD and eDAR were envisioned as digital skeletons to frame the health and safety concerns road networks pose. However, the underlying plan behind these two new platforms is to turn data into action, from saving lives immediately to victim compensation, and evidence-informed policymaking.

Both iRAD and eDAR were officially launched in January 2020 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and are now fully functional in all 36 states and Union Territories. In response to iRAD, the eDAR platform launched in 2024 and will also extend the system to include victim support, insurance, and the judicial process. Together, they represent a longstanding ambition for national road safety restructuring.

From Paper FIRs To Digital Intelligence

For decades, accident reporting in India was left to police First Information Reports (FIRs) and occasional surveillance footage. These methods, experts say, were fragmented, often delayed, and rarely standardized.

“Traditional methods like police reports or CCTV footage give us pieces of the puzzle. iRAD gives us the whole picture in real time,” said a senior NIC official involved in the platform’s design.

Nina Subramani, Senior Researcher, Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility, Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) and member of Road Safety Network (RSN), told ETV Bharat, “ The iRAD platform is a significant advancement because it integrates data from multiple sources, police, transport, health, and highways, into a single digital framework. Traditional police analysis or CCTV-based surveillance provides only partial insights, while iRAD captures the entire chain of events from crash occurrence to hospital outcomes. This enables evidence-based policymaking, targeted interventions, and improvements in post-crash emergency care, alongside better monitoring of high-risk corridors.”

She added, “AI and predictive analytics can transform iRAD from being a reporting tool into a preventive platform. By analyzing patterns of speed, time of day, vehicle type, and road conditions, AI can help authorities forecast high-risk zones and intervene before fatalities occur. This aligns with the Safe System Approach, where the system is designed to anticipate human error and mitigate its consequences.”

Nina said, “iRAD will not replace police reporting or camera-based surveillance as it complements them. Police and CCTV systems remain critical for enforcement and immediate response, while iRAD ensures that the information they generate is systematically integrated, analyzed, and shared across departments. The value addition lies in breaking silos and creating a holistic view of road safety that supports planning, enforcement, and health response together. IDAR can make roads safer, and these benefits grow even stronger when combined with a holistic Safe System approach.”

She said, “Real-time reporting in iRAD means data is captured at the scene with accuracy and speed, unlike paper-based FIRs that often delay critical insights. This enables:

• Quicker emergency medical response, improving survival chances for crash victims.

• Accurate geo-tagging, helping identify blackspots for corrective road design.

• Data reliability, reducing underreporting and inconsistencies.

In the long run, this shifts road safety policymaking from being reactive to proactive and preventive.

The eDAR (electronic Detailed Accident Report) system is designed to ensure that all victims, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians are included in the insurance and compensation process. This is a critical step forward in upholding the principles of equity and justice under the Motor Vehicles Act amendments, as vulnerable road users often suffer the most but face barriers in accessing compensation.”

The numbers are staggering: As of January 2025, iRAD has recorded 14.66 lakh accidents involving 34.4 lakh people and 5.43 lakh fatalities, respectively. The key being this data is (and will continue to be) not just stored for some time now, but it is being analyzed to find black spots, recommending remedial measures and also being used to position ambulances.

Does iRAD Replace or Complement Old Systems?

One of the most common misconceptions is whether iRAD has “replaced” traditional systems like police reporting or CCTV monitoring. Officials stress that it does not.

“This is not a replacement, it’s an integration,” explained Dr. S. Mishra, road safety researcher at IIT Delhi. “Police FIRs continue, CCTV footage continues, but iRAD creates a single backbone where all this information converges. That is the real innovation.”

In fact, the Delhi Police has already integrated its Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) with iRAD. Now, when an FIR is filed, it automatically generates an iRAD-linked ID, ensuring there are no parallel silos of information. Similarly, road-owning agencies like NHAI can access accident reports tagged with Unified Project Codes, linking each accident to a precise stretch of highway.

Delhi As A Test Case

No city illustrates iRAD’s promise better than Delhi.

Since the start of this initiative in March 2022, at least 16,000 police personnel have been trained to use the iRAD and eDAR platform. Moreover, in March 2024, Delhi became the first city to expand to e-DAR, with Kalyanpuri Police Station being the first to adopt.

The results:

Delhi logged 18,592 accidents from 2022 to early 2025, involving 39,747 people.

23% were fatal, and 46% were hospitalized.

One very serious fact is that 4,638 people died in this period.

However, what sets Delhi apart is not just the data, but also how it is used. Through iRAD’s heatmaps, Delhi integrated 261 CATS ambulances into the system, dynamically repositioning them to accident hot zones.

“Earlier, ambulances would wait at fixed stations. Now, the system tells us where to deploy them based on predictive analysis of accidents,” said a Delhi health official. “This has reduced response times and undoubtedly saved lives.”

From Data To Action

Aside from its role in emergency response, iRAD is also fostering long-term infrastructure improvements.

The most notable case comes from Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, where a series of recorded fatalities at the same black spot in Tarakapike prompted iRAD to request plans for a flyover, guardrails, and additional road markings. In reports from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir, there were similar recommendations for road-related remedial action.