India’s Digital Push To Save Lives: How iRAD And eDAR Aim To Transform Road Safety

India’s iRAD–eDAR digital platforms are transforming road safety by enabling real-time accident reporting, faster victim support, and data-driven policy interventions nationwide.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: India has one of the most dangerous road systems in the world, with almost 20 deaths per hour due to road accidents. In the past, India has dealt with fragmented reporting structures, burdensome delays in compensation, ad hoc policies, and a lack of urgency as fatalities too often outpaced responses to prevent similar accidents. Fortunately, a quiet digital revolution is happening that could change how India prevents, treats, and responds to accidents.
The reason for this change is due to two initiatives: Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) and electronic-Detailed Accident Report (eDAR). As identified in the National Road Safety Action Plan 2011-2021, both iRAD and eDAR were envisioned as digital skeletons to frame the health and safety concerns road networks pose. However, the underlying plan behind these two new platforms is to turn data into action, from saving lives immediately to victim compensation, and evidence-informed policymaking.
Both iRAD and eDAR were officially launched in January 2020 by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and are now fully functional in all 36 states and Union Territories. In response to iRAD, the eDAR platform launched in 2024 and will also extend the system to include victim support, insurance, and the judicial process. Together, they represent a longstanding ambition for national road safety restructuring.
From Paper FIRs To Digital Intelligence
For decades, accident reporting in India was left to police First Information Reports (FIRs) and occasional surveillance footage. These methods, experts say, were fragmented, often delayed, and rarely standardized.
“Traditional methods like police reports or CCTV footage give us pieces of the puzzle. iRAD gives us the whole picture in real time,” said a senior NIC official involved in the platform’s design.
Nina Subramani, Senior Researcher, Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility, Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG) and member of Road Safety Network (RSN), told ETV Bharat, “ The iRAD platform is a significant advancement because it integrates data from multiple sources, police, transport, health, and highways, into a single digital framework. Traditional police analysis or CCTV-based surveillance provides only partial insights, while iRAD captures the entire chain of events from crash occurrence to hospital outcomes. This enables evidence-based policymaking, targeted interventions, and improvements in post-crash emergency care, alongside better monitoring of high-risk corridors.”
She added, “AI and predictive analytics can transform iRAD from being a reporting tool into a preventive platform. By analyzing patterns of speed, time of day, vehicle type, and road conditions, AI can help authorities forecast high-risk zones and intervene before fatalities occur. This aligns with the Safe System Approach, where the system is designed to anticipate human error and mitigate its consequences.”
Nina said, “iRAD will not replace police reporting or camera-based surveillance as it complements them. Police and CCTV systems remain critical for enforcement and immediate response, while iRAD ensures that the information they generate is systematically integrated, analyzed, and shared across departments. The value addition lies in breaking silos and creating a holistic view of road safety that supports planning, enforcement, and health response together. IDAR can make roads safer, and these benefits grow even stronger when combined with a holistic Safe System approach.”
She said, “Real-time reporting in iRAD means data is captured at the scene with accuracy and speed, unlike paper-based FIRs that often delay critical insights. This enables:
• Quicker emergency medical response, improving survival chances for crash victims.
• Accurate geo-tagging, helping identify blackspots for corrective road design.
• Data reliability, reducing underreporting and inconsistencies.
In the long run, this shifts road safety policymaking from being reactive to proactive and preventive.
The eDAR (electronic Detailed Accident Report) system is designed to ensure that all victims, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians are included in the insurance and compensation process. This is a critical step forward in upholding the principles of equity and justice under the Motor Vehicles Act amendments, as vulnerable road users often suffer the most but face barriers in accessing compensation.”
The numbers are staggering: As of January 2025, iRAD has recorded 14.66 lakh accidents involving 34.4 lakh people and 5.43 lakh fatalities, respectively. The key being this data is (and will continue to be) not just stored for some time now, but it is being analyzed to find black spots, recommending remedial measures and also being used to position ambulances.
Does iRAD Replace or Complement Old Systems?
One of the most common misconceptions is whether iRAD has “replaced” traditional systems like police reporting or CCTV monitoring. Officials stress that it does not.
“This is not a replacement, it’s an integration,” explained Dr. S. Mishra, road safety researcher at IIT Delhi. “Police FIRs continue, CCTV footage continues, but iRAD creates a single backbone where all this information converges. That is the real innovation.”
In fact, the Delhi Police has already integrated its Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) with iRAD. Now, when an FIR is filed, it automatically generates an iRAD-linked ID, ensuring there are no parallel silos of information. Similarly, road-owning agencies like NHAI can access accident reports tagged with Unified Project Codes, linking each accident to a precise stretch of highway.
Delhi As A Test Case
No city illustrates iRAD’s promise better than Delhi.
Since the start of this initiative in March 2022, at least 16,000 police personnel have been trained to use the iRAD and eDAR platform. Moreover, in March 2024, Delhi became the first city to expand to e-DAR, with Kalyanpuri Police Station being the first to adopt.
The results:
- Delhi logged 18,592 accidents from 2022 to early 2025, involving 39,747 people.
- 23% were fatal, and 46% were hospitalized.
- One very serious fact is that 4,638 people died in this period.
However, what sets Delhi apart is not just the data, but also how it is used. Through iRAD’s heatmaps, Delhi integrated 261 CATS ambulances into the system, dynamically repositioning them to accident hot zones.
“Earlier, ambulances would wait at fixed stations. Now, the system tells us where to deploy them based on predictive analysis of accidents,” said a Delhi health official. “This has reduced response times and undoubtedly saved lives.”
From Data To Action
Aside from its role in emergency response, iRAD is also fostering long-term infrastructure improvements.
The most notable case comes from Tirupati district in Andhra Pradesh, where a series of recorded fatalities at the same black spot in Tarakapike prompted iRAD to request plans for a flyover, guardrails, and additional road markings. In reports from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Jammu & Kashmir, there were similar recommendations for road-related remedial action.
But herein lies a challenge. Aside from a few cases, recommended remedial action is often classified as "yet to start" based upon follow-up monitoring report evaluations.
"Data does not save lives; action does," said Raman Kalra, a road infrastructure expert. "We can locate a black spot in a few hours, but if barriers or signage are only put in for months after the recommendation, the point is lost."
eDAR: Providing Victim Lifeline
While iRAD is about preventing accidents, eDAR is about justice and assistance for victims. Accident victims in India face excessive delays accessing compensation. In the past, claims could take years to resolve in Motor Accident Claims Tribunals (MACT).
eDAR changes the narrative. When an accident is logged, a Victim ID is immediately generated, which hospitals use to access patient information. Even when a victim presents at the hospital without any report from police, hospitals can establish provisional crash documentation subject to subsequent confirmation by police.
The system integrates with:
- eCourts: pushing structured accident reports for faster claims.
- Insurance companies: CIF paid out in relation to the specific Accident ID as the claim, factoring that each entity involved in the collision can also attach to a single accident ID.
- National Health Authority (NHA): Rendered cashless treatment for patients supported under the Transaction Management System.
As of 25 March 2025, they had enrolled 6,100 patients from 336 hospitals (36 governmental and 300 private hospitals) activated in the iRAD system.
“Compensation is for every life touched by the accident, not just the insured vehicle,” explained a Delhi-based MACT judge. “That is the equity of the new system.”
The AI Question: Can iRAD Predict Accidents?
Perhaps the most exciting frontier is the integration of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics. iRAD has already allocated cities into (2) square-kilometre grids with unique identifiers. Overlaying accident frequency data on these grids creates predictive heatmaps.
Projects like iRASTE in Nagpur and Telangana, using AI, sensors, and mobility analytics, aim to reduce accidents by 50%. Early results show fewer high-risk driving events in pilot zones.
“The future is not just reporting accidents but predicting and preventing them,” said Prof. Anjali Verma, CRRI scientist. “If a stretch consistently shows overspeeding between 6–9 pm, we can increase patrols or change signal cycles. AI will turn iRAD into a prevention tool.”
The Scaling Challenge
Yet scaling this nationwide is not easy. States with weaker digital infrastructure face hurdles. Rural police stations may lack connectivity. Training tens of thousands of personnel is resource-intensive.
“Digital divides are real,” said a senior MoRTH official. “Urban states like Delhi or Maharashtra adapt quickly. But in parts of the Northeast or rural Bihar, bandwidth and device access are serious barriers.”
Data privacy is another concern. With sensitive health and personal data flowing across platforms, robust security frameworks are essential.
Finally, success depends on inter-agency coordination. Without buy-in from police, hospitals, insurers, and courts, the system risks becoming another underused portal.
According to Nina, major challenges include:
• Digital infrastructure gaps in rural and remote areas, which can slow real-time reporting.
• Capacity building, training police, health workers, and transport officials to use the system effectively.
• Ensuring inter-departmental coordination, since the success of iRAD depends on seamless integration between multiple agencies.
• Public trust and privacy concerns, which must be addressed through strong data protection frameworks.
Despite these challenges, scaling iRAD–eDAR is essential.
With appropriate investment under the proposed National Road Safety Mission and a strong push for state-level action plans, India can build a truly data-driven, resilient, and safer road network.
Unlike the old system, where FIRs could take days to register and were rarely fed into a central database, iRAD allows police, health workers, and even road-owning agencies to upload accident details on-site through a mobile app. With these details, like GPS coordinates, a photograph of the crash scene, vehicle details on the vehicles involved in the crash and victim status involved in each crash are entered at once. This generates a unique Accident ID that can span multiple departments.
Policy Push: Roadmaps for States
A joint FICCI–Crisil study released this year emphasized that iRAD must be backed by state-level Road Safety Action Plans (RSAPs). These plans would prioritize interventions, set accountability timelines, and unlock funding. “Technology gives us the diagnosis. RSAPs are the prescription,” the report noted.
A Turning Point In Road Safety
India reported 4.80 lakh accidents in 2023, killing 1.73 lakh people and injuring 4.62 lakh. Behind each number lies a family torn apart. For decades, road safety remained trapped in a cycle of reactive policing and fragmented statistics.
With iRAD and eDAR, India is attempting to shift gears towards real-time data, predictive analytics, faster compensation, and evidence-based policy.
“For the first time, every accident leaves a digital trail. That is accountability. That is justice. And ultimately, that is how we will save lives,” said a MoRTH official.
The journey is far from over. Execution gaps remain. Digital divides persist. But the direction is clear. India is building a technology-enabled, data-driven road safety.
