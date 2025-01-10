India Diaspora Represents The Best Of Our Country, Says President Droupadi Murmu At 18th PBD

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Indian diaspora represents the best of our country.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention here, she said the Indians settled abroad have not only carried the knowledge and skills acquired in India but also the values and ethos that have been the foundation of our civilization for millennia. "Whether in the fields of technology, medicine, arts, or entrepreneurship, the Indian Diaspora has made a mark that the world acknowledges and respects," she said.

The President was happy to note that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has become more than just an event. She said that it is a platform where ideas converge, collaborations are forged, and the bonds between India and its Diaspora are strengthened.

The President said that India today is marching towards Viksit Bharat – a developed India – by the year 2047. She added it is a National Mission that requires proactive and enthusiastic participation of every Indian, including those living abroad. She stated that the Indian Diaspora is an integral part of this vision. Their global presence gives them a unique perspective, and their achievements place them in a position to significantly contribute to the realization of a developed India. The President said that as India celebrates the achievements of our Pravasi Bharatiya family, we should also look forward to the future with hope and determination. "Together, we can build a Viksit Bharat, a nation that stands tall on the global stage and continues to be a beacon of light for the world," she said.

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman to an awardee (ETV Bharat)

The President conferred the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award on 27 people. She congratulated all the awardees and appreciated them for working for the society in different fields. She especially thanked Trinidad & Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo, one of the recipients of the award. The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. The awardees represent the excellence achieved by the Indian diaspora in various fields. Those conferred with the award included Kangaloo who got it in the public affairs category. The Trinidad & Tobago President joined the event virtually.

Other awardees included Ajay Rane (Australia, community service), Marialena Joan Fernandes (Austria, education), Swami Sanyuktanand (Fiji, community service), Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Guyana, community service), Lekh Raj Juneja (Japan, science and technology), Prem Kumar (Kyrgyz Republic, medical science) and Soukthavy Chowdhury (Laos, business). A committee, with Vice-President of India as the chairman and External Affairs Minister as the vice-chairman, selected the awardees.