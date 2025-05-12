Operation Sindoor: India's DGMO Rajiv Ghai Affirms Synergy Of Military, Navy And Air Defence

New Delhi: The Director General of Military Operation (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Monday said that Pakistan targeted both military personnel and civilians in India during attacks on May 9 and 10, during a press conference.

Top Director Generals of Military, Navy and Air Force officers held a press conference on Monday in the national capital about Operation Sindoor, which was launched by Indian Armed Forces following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"As India conducted attacks on targets from within its side of the Line of Control and International Border, reciprocal action was expected from Pakistan. India's Counter Manned Aerial Systems, Electronic Warfare equipment, air defense weapons, and other air defense systems effectively neutralised Pakistani drone and missile attacks on May 9 and 10," said the DGMO in Tuesday's press briefing.

A diagram of the air defence grid was displayed during the press conference. Highlighting the grid, the DGMO affirmed that India’s blend of vintage and modern systems successfully defended against Pakistan's aggression, which was unable to penetrate India's multi-tiered defense system.

DGMO Ghai reminisced about the England versus Australia Ashes cricket series of the 1970s, recalling the formidable duo of Jeff Thomson and Dennis Lillee. "From Ashes to Ashes and Dust to Dust, if Thomas din't get here then Lillee must," he said.

Referring to the defence grid, he explained that even if an adversary were to breach one layer, subsequent systems would effectively counter the threat. He said that Indian airfields remain fully operational and that Pakistani drones and UAVs were successfully shot down. The DGMO extended gratitude to the Border Security Force (BSF), from its Director General to every security personnel for their support in the last five days during the operation.

He concluded by stating, "In every single domain, Operation Sindoor has been prosecuted, there has been absolute synergy between three services. Not only have we in this endeavour been fully supported by government, departments and agencies I cannot here not mention our 140 crore citizens for their prayers. We salute you. You are indeed the best."