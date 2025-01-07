ETV Bharat / bharat

Rise Above Politics, Make India Developed Country By 2047: Vice Prez Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar addressing launch event of 'queue complex' at Sri Manjunatha Temple called upon people to help the country to be developed India by 2047.

Rise Above Politics, Make India Developed Country By 2047: Vice Prez Dhankhar
File photo of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (IANS)
By PTI

Dharmasthala: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called upon the people to rise above the politics of disruption and help the country reach its objective of a developed India by 2047. "It is not a dream anymore, but it is our objective," he added. Dhankhar was launching the country's largest 'queue complex' at Sri Manjunatha Temple here. The facility is known as 'Shri Saanidhya'.

While delivering his speech at the launch event, Dhankhar said: "We must neutralise the anti-India forces that are trying to make us weak by divisions and misinformation. We must stop them from tarnishing the great name of our country and all that it has gained towards achieving inclusivity, welfare and strengthening our democracy."

Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh, took a darshan of the presiding deity of the temple town Lord Manjunatha Swamy (a roopa of Shiva) along with D Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala before the event. He also took a tour of the 'Shri Saanidhya', the new queue complex, and appreciated the commitment of the temple trust in providing the devotees with state-of-the-art infrastructure.

