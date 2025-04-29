ETV Bharat / bharat

India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'Pak Defence Minister's Open Confession Exposes Country'

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, Ambassador Patel, exposed Pakistan as rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising region at the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel during the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of UN Office of Counter-Terrorism
India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel during the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (X@IndiaUNNewYork)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 9:36 AM IST

Updated : April 29, 2025 at 9:52 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India launched a major attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of openly admitting to sponsoring terrorism, against the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel said that the open confession of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, admitting to his country’s history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations, exposes Pakistan as a "rogue state" fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region.

Patel delivered a strong Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism on Monday, when Pakistan’s delegate referred to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," Patel said.

"The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she said. Patel asserted that “this open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she said.

In a recent interview on Sky News, Asif said “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and West, including Britain” to a comment that he admits that Pakistan has had a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding these terrorist organisations.

Read More

  1. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Fifth Consecutive Night, Resorts To Unprovoked Firing In J-K's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor
  2. Ladakh Tourism Via Kashmir Faces Serious Setback After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: India launched a major attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of openly admitting to sponsoring terrorism, against the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel said that the open confession of Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, admitting to his country’s history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations, exposes Pakistan as a "rogue state" fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region.

Patel delivered a strong Right of Reply at the hybrid launch event for the ‘Victims of Terrorism Association Network’ (VoTAN) of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism on Monday, when Pakistan’s delegate referred to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," Patel said.

"The whole world has heard the Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting and confessing Pakistan's history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations in a recent television interview,” she said. Patel asserted that “this open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fueling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye. I have nothing further to add,” she said.

In a recent interview on Sky News, Asif said “Well, we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, you know, and West, including Britain” to a comment that he admits that Pakistan has had a long history of backing, supporting, training and funding these terrorist organisations.

Read More

  1. Pakistan Violates Ceasefire For Fifth Consecutive Night, Resorts To Unprovoked Firing In J-K's Baramulla, Kupwara, Akhnoor
  2. Ladakh Tourism Via Kashmir Faces Serious Setback After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Last Updated : April 29, 2025 at 9:52 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANINDIA AT UNYOJNA PATELINDIA AT UN

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.