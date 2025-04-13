Watch | India Demonstrates 'Star Wars' Capability To Shoot Down Drones Using High-Power Laser Weapons

Kurnool: In a major success for the country, India today joined the select League of Nations, including the US, China and Russia, with the capability of shooting down fixed-wing drones and swarm drones using a high-energy 30-kilowatt laser beam.

The successful trial of the Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system was showcased at the National Open Air Range (NOAR), Kurnool, mastering the technology of disabling missiles, drones and smaller projectiles, Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) officials told ANI here. Success has put India in the exclusive and limited club of nations that possess the high-power Laser-DEW.

Speaking with ANI, DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said, "As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system."

Kamat said that this is just the "beginning of the journey", adding that DRDO is working on a number of technologies that will give us "Star Wars capability."

"This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon... We are also working on other high energy systems like high energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies," Kamat said.

Indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging the fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae.

The lightning speed of engagement, the precision and the lethality delivered to the target within few seconds made it the most potent Counter Drone System. DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad, developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

Once detected by a radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic (EO) system, laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of powerful light (Laser Beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted. This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities. The DEW will soon be replacing traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness.

The requirement for cost-effective defence solutions to offset the low-cost drone attacks is driving the adoption of DEWs by military organisations worldwide. The cost of firing it for a few seconds is equivalent to the cost of a couple of litres of petrol. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term & low-cost alternative to defeat the target.

Today's demonstration of the DEW System was witnessed by Secretary DDR&D and Chairman, DRDO. He congratulated the DRDO team and said that the inclusion of DEW Mk-II(A) in the services will boost their layered air defense capability. The Director General (ECS), along with the Directors and officers of DRDO Labs, were also present during the trial.