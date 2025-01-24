ETV Bharat / bharat

India Demands Action Against Elements Disrupting Screening Of 'Emergency' In UK

New Delhi: India on Friday said it expects the UK to take strong and appropriate action against anti-India elements allegedly involved in disrupting the screenings of actor Kangana Ranaut's new movie "Emergency" in that country.

Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

There were reports that the screening of the movie was disrupted in North-West London, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Slough, Staines and Manchester.

"We have seen several reports on how the film 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls, was being obstructed," Jaiswal said. "We consistently raised concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements," he said, responding to a question at his weekly media briefing.