India's Defence Sector Transformed From Import-Driven To Global Exporter Under Modi Govt: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said during the 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bold and visionary" leadership, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a "trusted global exporter".

In a post on X, the Union minister also underlined that the celebration of these years honours India's stride towards "strength, self-reliance and strategic global leadership". Sharing some data on defence exports, Singh underlined the government's thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives.

India's defence exports have risen to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 1,940 crore in 2014-15, he said. He also highlighted India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, first indigenous multi-role combat helicopter LCH Prachand and the country's missile capabilities.

"In the last 11 years, under the bold and visionary leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a trusted global exporter," Singh said.