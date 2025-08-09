ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Defence Production Reaches All-Time High of Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore in 2024-25 Fiscal

New Delhi: India's annual defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence production has hit a record high, Singh said. "The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25."