Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Defence Production Reaches All-Time High of Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore in 2024-25 Fiscal

This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

India's Defence Production Reaches All-Time High of Over Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore in 2024-25 Fiscal
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File/ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India's annual defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence production has hit a record high, Singh said. "The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25."

"These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore," he said in a social media post.

The defence minister commended the "collective efforts" of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including the defence public sector units and the private industry, in achieving what he called a "landmark".

"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base," he said.

Read more:

  1. 'False And Fabricated': MoD Sources On Reports Claiming Pause In Talks With US On Defence Purchases
  2. NSA Doval Meets Russia's First Dy PM, Discusses Military-Technical Ties

New Delhi: India's annual defence production has reached an all-time high of Rs 1,50,590 crore in 2024-25, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

This marks a growth of around 18 per cent over the previous fiscal's total of Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's defence production has hit a record high, Singh said. "The annual defence production has soared to an all-time high figure of Rs 1,50,590 crore in the financial year 2024-25."

"These numbers indicate a robust 18 per cent growth over the previous fiscal's output of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, and a staggering 90 per cent increase since 2019-20, when the figure was Rs 79,071 crore," he said in a social media post.

The defence minister commended the "collective efforts" of the Department of Defence Production and all stakeholders, including the defence public sector units and the private industry, in achieving what he called a "landmark".

"This upward trajectory is a clear indicator of India's strengthening defence industrial base," he said.

Read more:

  1. 'False And Fabricated': MoD Sources On Reports Claiming Pause In Talks With US On Defence Purchases
  2. NSA Doval Meets Russia's First Dy PM, Discusses Military-Technical Ties

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJNATH SINGHINDIAN DEFENCE PRODUCTION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.