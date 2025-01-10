ETV Bharat / bharat

India Decodes Its Genes: PM Modi Says Genome India Data Will Help Develop Precision Medicines

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In a landmark move for India's biotechnology sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled genome sequencing data of 10,000 Indian nationals. The announcement marks a significant milestone in genomics research and will help researchers globally explore India’s immense genetic diversity. The genome data has been archived at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC) and is now available through managed access for researchers worldwide.

A Step Toward Biotechnology Revolution

Addressing the Genomics Data Conclave via a video message, PM Modi called the Genome India Project a pivotal step in the nation’s scientific and technological journey. “This national database will facilitate advancements in the treatment of genetic and infectious diseases, foster precision medical techniques, and deepen our understanding of diverse genetic variations,” he stated.

The Genome India Project, initiated in January 2020 by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), aims to construct a comprehensive genetic map that reflects India’s rich genetic diversity. The project involved sequencing the genomes of 10,000 individuals from diverse Indian populations and creating a reference database for genetic research.

A Treasure Trove for Genomics Research

Dr Suchita Ninawe, a senior official at DBT and a key architect behind the Genome India Project, highlighted the significance of the initiative during an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat.

"In the Genome India Project, we sequenced the entire genome of 10,000 individuals to identify all genetic variants. This data enables us to create a reference genome unique to Indians," she explained. Drawing parallels to languages, she described the genome as a sequence of biological “letters,” DNA bases, unique to every individual.

Dr Ninawe emphasised the practical benefits of this initiative, particularly in healthcare and medical research. "For instance, sickle cell anaemia, which is prevalent in specific populations, might be linked to unique genome sequences. By identifying such variations, we can better understand the genetic predispositions of particular populations and develop targeted treatments," she added.

She also underscored the accessibility of the genome data under India’s Biotic Pride guidelines, which include open access, managed access, and restricted access. “Today, our Science Minister announced a call for proposals to fund projects based on this data. Selected researchers will gain access to Genome India data through IBDC, ensuring it benefits Indian scientists," she noted.

Implications for Biotechnology and Healthcare

Genome sequencing involves decoding the entire DNA sequence of an organism, which comprises three billion base pairs organised into 23 chromosomes. This data serves as the blueprint for understanding how organisms grow, adapt, and respond to diseases.