India Debunks Social Media Claims That US Used Its Airspace To Launch Strikes Against Iran

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran
Firefighters, rescue workers and military work at the site of a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 22, 2025 at 11:00 PM IST

New Delhi: India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates. “Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE,” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

“Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer,” said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing.

The U.S. military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel's effort to destroy Iran's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe. The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country's air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

