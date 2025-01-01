India Cut GDP Emission Intensity By 36 Pc During 2005-2020: Govt Report

New Delhi: India's total greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 fell by 7.93 per cent compared to 2019, while the emission intensity of its GDP declined 36 per cent between 2005 and 2020, according to data submitted to the UN climate change office.

In its fourth Biennial Update Report (BUR-4) submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on December 30, India said its total greenhouse gas emissions (excluding land use, land-use change, and forestry, or LULUCF) in 2020 were 2,959 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e). Including LULUCF, emissions were 2,437 MtCO2e.

Total national emissions (including LULUCF) fell 7.93 per cent compared to 2019 but increased 98.34 per cent since 1994, the report said. India continues to decouple economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions. Between 2005 and 2020, the emission intensity of India's GDP declined 36 per cent, it said.

Biennial Update Reports (BURs) are submitted by developing countries to the UNFCCC every two years, providing updates on emissions, climate action progress, and needs for support in mitigation and adaptation. Emission intensity refers to the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per unit of GDP. The report added that India created an additional carbon sink of 2.29 billion tonnes during 2005 to 2021.

As on October 2024, the share of non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity in the country stood at 46.52 per cent. As part of its climate plans or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to meet the Paris Agreement goals, India aims to reduce GDP emission intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2005 levels.

It also aims to achieve 50 per cent cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. India has committed to creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes through forest and tree cover by 2030. According to the report, India's main sources of greenhouse gas emissions are carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels, methane from livestock, and emissions from aluminium and cement production.

The LULUCF sector acted as a net carbon sink in 2020. India's net national emissions in 2020, after accounting for removals, were 2,436,656 gigagrams of carbon dioxide equivalent (GgCO2e). The energy sector contributed 75.66 per cent of total emissions, followed by agriculture at 13.72 per cent, industrial processes and product use (IPPU) at 8.06 per cent, and waste at 2.56 per cent.

Despite representing 18 per cent of the global population, India's annual primary energy consumption per capita in 2022 was just 25.4 gigajoules (GJ), one-third of the global average of 78 GJ per person. In comparison, high-income countries averaged 119 GJ per person, while the US consumed 277 GJ per person. To meet its developmental goals, India needs to significantly increase energy consumption, the report said.