India Currently Has 150,000 Startups And Projected To Reach 1 Million By 2035: Nandan Nilekani

New Delhi: Co-founder and Chairman of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani on Monday said that India currently has 150,000 startups and is projected to reach one million by 2035.

Addressing The Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, Nilekani said that few countries have seen an entrepreneurial transformation at this scale. He said that India has rapidly leapfrogged in the tech sector, with formal companies surging from four million to 14 million and UPI transactions reaching 16–17 billion monthly.

"In just nine years, digital technology has scaled and become integral to daily life," he said. Nilekani was giving a featured address on the theme 'India’s Tech Journey: Innovation, Transformation, and the Road Ahead.'

The Raisina Dialogue, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The event will continue till Wednesday, where elaborate discussion will take place on geo-political issues.

