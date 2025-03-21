ETV Bharat / bharat

India Crosses 1 Bn Tonnes Coal Output; PM Modi Says Proud Moment For Country

PM Modi described the 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal as a proud moment for India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman during a podcast in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman during a podcast in New Delhi. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

New Delhi: India crossed a record milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal, a landmark, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a proud moment for the country, showing its commitment to energy security and self-reliance.

Coal, which is predominately used to produce electricity as well as fuel in several industries, is the mainstay energy source for the world's fifth-largest economy. India produced 997.83 million tonnes of coal in 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024).

In a social media post on X, Modi described the 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal as "A Proud Moment for India!"

He said, "Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 Billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance." Modi said the feat also reflects the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the sector.

The Prime Minister was commenting on Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy's social media post announcing this achievement. With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, the minister said India has not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining.

"This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian," Reddy said. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is on its path to becoming a global energy leader, he said.

Reddy lauded the efforts of the workforce of the coal sector in achieving this milestone. As per the Ministry of Coal Action Plan FY 2024-25, the coal production/offtake target for the current fiscal is 1,080 million tonnes.

New Delhi: India crossed a record milestone of 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal, a landmark, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as a proud moment for the country, showing its commitment to energy security and self-reliance.

Coal, which is predominately used to produce electricity as well as fuel in several industries, is the mainstay energy source for the world's fifth-largest economy. India produced 997.83 million tonnes of coal in 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024).

In a social media post on X, Modi described the 1 billion tonnes of coal production in the current fiscal as "A Proud Moment for India!"

He said, "Crossing the monumental milestone of 1 Billion tonnes of coal production is a remarkable achievement, highlighting our commitment to energy security, economic growth and self-reliance." Modi said the feat also reflects the dedication and hardwork of all those associated with the sector.

The Prime Minister was commenting on Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy's social media post announcing this achievement. With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, the minister said India has not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining.

"This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian," Reddy said. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is on its path to becoming a global energy leader, he said.

Reddy lauded the efforts of the workforce of the coal sector in achieving this milestone. As per the Ministry of Coal Action Plan FY 2024-25, the coal production/offtake target for the current fiscal is 1,080 million tonnes.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODICOAL PRODUCTION IN CURRENT FISCALINDIA CROSS 1BN TONNES COAL OUTPUT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.