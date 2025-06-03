India Covid-19 Count Reaches 4,026, Kerala Accounts For 1,435 Cases

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,026. According to the website of the Health Department, Covid-19 cases have increased 15 times in the last 10 days. Kerala has the highest number of cases with 1,435 cases.

Maharashtra, which accounts for 506 patients, has the second highest cases. Since May, 34 coronavirus patients have died in the country. Amidst the increasing new cases of corona in Delhi, the number of dead patients is also increasing.

On Monday, a 22-year-old girl died of Covid-19. Doctors appealed to the people not to panic but to be cautious. According to them, elderly people, especially those suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, and cancer need to be more cautious as they are at greater risk.

Delhi HC seeks samples from Centre

Amid rising cases of corona across the country, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to file a status report on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) adopted for collecting corona samples. Justice Anish Dayal directed the central government to file a status report by July 18.

The health department and AYUSH Ministry are fully alert due to the spread of infection. Delhi High Court said the next Covid pandemic is not over yet. The court said the Centre should give details of preparations for Covid sample collection, Covid centres and transport policy.

At the same time, Union Health Minister Prataprao Jadhav said, "The Health Department and the Ministry of AYUSH are fully alert. We are monitoring the situation in all the states. The condition of oxygen plants and ICU beds built during the previous Covid waves has been reviewed. Preparations are on to deal with any situation."