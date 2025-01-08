ETV Bharat / bharat

India Takes Covert Actions For Dismantling Terrorist Networks Functioning Abroad: MEA To Parl Committee

New Delhi: Amidst a major diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, the central government has admitted before a Parliamentary committee that India takes covert actions for dismantling the terrorist networks and safe havens functioning across India’s borders.

The government also admitted that covert actions sometimes lead to a breach of international law, which may bring criticism at the international level.

“Covert actions are being taken for dismantling the terrorist networks and safe havens functioning across India’s borders as any overt actions will lead to a breach of international law, which may bring criticism at the international level besides creating tension with neighbouring countries,” the officials from the external affairs ministry informed a Parliamentary Committee.

Stating that Multi Agency Centre (MAC) & Subsidiary Multi Agency Centre (SMAC) have been functioning towards sharing of resources to dismantle terrorist networks and safe heavens within India, the ministry said that India has been engaged with other member states to bring a suitable language on safe havens in the biennial review of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) of the UN.

It is worth mentioning that the bilateral relations between India and Canada hit a new low after Canada accused the Indian government of being involved in the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In September 2024, both countries expelled each other’s diplomats.

A supporter of the Khalistani movement, Nijjar, was shot dead on June 18, 2023, in Surrey in Canada. The Indian government, however, denied its involvement in the Nijjar killing.