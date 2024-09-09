India Confirms First Case of Monkeypox, Health Ministry Says 'No Widespread Risk To Public'

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that an isolated case of the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus has been detected in India, and it has been verified as a travel-related infection. Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in a patient. This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO), which is regarding clade 1 of Mpox,” the Health Ministry said.

The individual, a young male, who recently travelled from a country experiencing ongoing Mpox transmission, is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities.

“The case aligns with earlier risk assessments and continues to be managed according to established protocols. Public health measures, including contact tracing and monitoring, are actively in place to ensure the situation is contained. There is no indication of any widespread risk to the public at this time,” the Health Ministry said.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry said that a young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission, has been identified as a suspect case of Mpox and today it was confirmed.

The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the NCDC and there is no cause of any undue concern. The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.

The Health Ministry, earlier in the day, issued an advisory for all states and union territories regarding the global Mpox outbreak, urging all authorities to maintain proper precautions and spread the word on the symptoms and prevention of Mpox.

In a letter addressed to the additional chief secretary and principal secretary (health), Union Health secretary Apurva Chandra instructed the states and UTs to review public health preparedness, particularly at the health facility level, identify isolation facilities in hospitals, and ensure the availability of required logistics and trained human resources at such facilities.

Chandra through his letter urged all the States and UTs to take maximum precautions over the issue. “The disease surveillance network under the integrated disease surveillance programme continues to monitor for any clustering of cases. Health units at points of entry (airports) have been instructed to strengthen health screening of incoming travellers to detect any suspect cases. The laboratory network under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been strengthened to test samples from any suspect cases,” Chandra said.

Furthermore, considering the disease epidemiology, the State AIDS control societies are requested to be kept on alert to pick up on suspected cases and improve community awareness on the issue to promote timely reporting of cases.

To prevent or minimise the risk of any case or death due to Mpox in the country, the health secretary suggested a review of public health preparedness particularly at the health facility level in the states and districts by senior officials.

“Identification of isolation facilities in hospitals for taking care of both suspects and confirmed cases, availability of required logistics and trained human resources in such facilities and augmentation plan,” Chandra pointed out in his letter.

The caution comes amid the rapid spread of the new strain of Mpox worldwide that has prompted the World Health Organisation to declare the outbreak a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

