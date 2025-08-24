India Conducts Maiden Flight Tests Of Integrated Air Defence System Off Odisha Coast

New Delhi: India has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha in what can be termed as a key development in efforts towards ensuring the country's security.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, announced the same in a post on X on Sunday morning and said the indigenous air defence system was flight-tested at 1230 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

DRDO said IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based directed energy weapons (DEW) system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the armed forces on the flight tests. The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-a-half months after Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats."