ETV Bharat / bharat

India Conducts Maiden Flight Tests Of Integrated Air Defence System Off Odisha Coast

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) is indigenously developed and integrates multiple layers of defence, including QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW to protect strategic assets.

In this image posted on Aug. 24, 2025, DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), off the coast of Odisha.
In this image posted on Aug. 24, 2025, DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), off the coast of Odisha. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 24, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha in what can be termed as a key development in efforts towards ensuring the country's security.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, announced the same in a post on X on Sunday morning and said the indigenous air defence system was flight-tested at 1230 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

DRDO said IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based directed energy weapons (DEW) system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the armed forces on the flight tests. The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-a-half months after Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats."

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats. The system incorporates radar, launchers, targeting and guidance systems, missiles, and command-and-control units to provide comprehensive air defence. Unlike imported systems, it is indigenously developed and integrates multiple layers of defence, including QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW to protect strategic assets.

Read More

  1. India Successfully Test-Fires 'Agni 5' Ballistic Missile
  2. BEL's Akashteer Air Defence System Proves Its Mettle Amid Conflict, Creating “Hell For Pakistan’s Air Adventures”

New Delhi: India has successfully conducted the maiden flight tests of an integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha in what can be termed as a key development in efforts towards ensuring the country's security.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the developer of the platform, announced the same in a post on X on Sunday morning and said the indigenous air defence system was flight-tested at 1230 hours off the coast of Odisha on Saturday.

DRDO said IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system consisting of all indigenous quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, very short range air defence system (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based directed energy weapons (DEW) system.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the armed forces on the flight tests. The flight tests of the new air defence system came three-and-a-half months after Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "I congratulate the DRDO, Indian armed forces and the industry for successful development of IADWS. This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats."

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats. The system incorporates radar, launchers, targeting and guidance systems, missiles, and command-and-control units to provide comprehensive air defence. Unlike imported systems, it is indigenously developed and integrates multiple layers of defence, including QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW to protect strategic assets.

Read More

  1. India Successfully Test-Fires 'Agni 5' Ballistic Missile
  2. BEL's Akashteer Air Defence System Proves Its Mettle Amid Conflict, Creating “Hell For Pakistan’s Air Adventures”

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IADWSODISHADEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGHINTEGRATED AIR DEFENCE SYSTEMDRDO

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.