India Condemns Vandalism Of Shiekh Mujibur Rehman's Residence In Dhaka

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned the vandalism of Bangladesh's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's residence in Dhaka, calling the act "regrettable."

In response to media queries regarding the vandalism of Rehman's residence, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "It is regrettable that the historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025."

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," he added.

On Wednesday, A mob vandalised the residence of Rehman in Dhaka, Dhaka Tribune reported. Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house. The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.