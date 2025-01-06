ETV Bharat / bharat

India Condemns Pakistan Air Strikes In Afghanistan

Pakistan carried out air strikes in certain areas in Afghanistan on December 24 claiming to target terrorist outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

New Delhi: India on Monday unequivocally condemned Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan that killed many civilians and said it is Islamabad's old practice to blame its neighbours for its "internal failures".

Pakistan carried out air strikes in certain areas in Afghanistan on December 24 claiming to target terrorist outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The Taliban regime said at least 46 civilians were killed in the air strikes by the Pakistan military.

"We have noted the media reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians," he said.

"It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," Jaiswal added.

Following the air strikes, the Taliban regime said the Pakistan military's "aggression" against Afghanistan amounted to a violation of sovereignty of the country.

TAGGED:

PAKISTAN AIR STRIKES IN AFGHANISTAN

