"Disappointing, Not Surprising": India Condemns Zakir Naik's Welcome In Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Friday condemned the visit of wanted fugitive Zakir Naik to Pakistan, saying "it is disappointing, condemnable" but "not surprising".
Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said, "We are not surprised that a fugitive from Indian justice has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable, but as I said, not surprising".
Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher is currently on a visit to the neighbouring country, where he received a grand welcome. He is visiting Pakistan for the first time since 1992. Naik is set to deliver a lecture across cities in Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.
Recently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded him for his global efforts to spread the teachings of holy Quran and promote Islam worldwide.
Zakir Naik is an Indian fugitive accused of promoting terrorism and inciting communal disharmony through his speeches. The Indian authorities have accused him of making inflammatory statements that allegedly incite violence and radicalisation.
Additionally, he has been linked to money laundering investigations. His organisation, the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), was banned in India for these reasons. He fled India in 2016 and since then has been living abroad to avoid arrest.
Read more