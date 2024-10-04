ETV Bharat / bharat

"Disappointing, Not Surprising": India Condemns Zakir Naik's Welcome In Pakistan

New Delhi: India on Friday condemned the visit of wanted fugitive Zakir Naik to Pakistan, saying "it is disappointing, condemnable" but "not surprising".

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, said, "We are not surprised that a fugitive from Indian justice has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable, but as I said, not surprising".

Zakir Naik, a controversial Islamic preacher is currently on a visit to the neighbouring country, where he received a grand welcome. He is visiting Pakistan for the first time since 1992. Naik is set to deliver a lecture across cities in Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.