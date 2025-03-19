ETV Bharat / bharat

India Concerned Over Situation In Gaza; Calls For Humanitarian Aid To Affected People

New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it is concerned over the situation in Gaza and called for supply of humanitarian assistance to the affected people as Israel resumed bombing in conflict-hit Palestinian territory shattering its fragile ceasefire with Hamas.

New Delhi also underlined the need to release all hostages held by Hamas. "We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," it said in a statement.

India's comments came as Israel pounded Hamas targets in Gaza on Tuesday, triggering uncertainty over the ceasefire that came into effect on January 19. According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 400 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.

The Israeli action came after Israel and Hamas failed to agree on how to take forward the ceasefire deal from the initial phase. The deal comprised three stages. The negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire pact were to start around six weeks back. But the two sides could not hold the talks.