India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve Designated By UNESCO

New Delhi: India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve, perched high in the trans-Himalayan region, is among the 26 new biosphere reserves across several countries, designated by UNESCO, the world body announced on Saturday. With this addition, India now has 13 biospheres listed in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

The Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve of northern India spans approximately 7,770 sq km across the dramatic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district, according to UNESCO. Encompassing windswept plateaus, glacial valleys, alpine lakes, and rugged high-altitude deserts, it is one of the coldest and driest ecosystems in WNBR.

"UNESCO designates 26 new biosphere reserves across 21 countries – the highest number in 20 years. The World Network of Biosphere Reserves now includes 785 sites in 142 countries, with an additional one million sq km of natural areas brought under protection since 2018 – equivalent to the size of Bolivia," the world body said in a statement.

The decision to include India's Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in the WNBR was taken at the 37th session of UNESCO's International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere (MAB) held in Paris on Saturday, Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav said in a post on X.

"With this addition, India now proudly has 13 biospheres listed in UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves, which reflects India’s commitment towards biodiversity conservation and community-led sustainable development," the minister said. He said India continues to make dedicated efforts towards preserving, protecting and restoring the ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The development comes soon after two Ramsar sites in India were added to the UNESCO list, increasing the total number of Ramsar sites to 93, Yadav added. Ramsar sites refer to those listed on the List of Wetlands of International Importance. The UNESCO recognition of the cold desert biosphere is likely to promote tourism and research in the region.

This year, six countries welcome their first biosphere reserve, while Sao Tome and Principe becomes the first state to have its entire territory designated as a biosphere reserve, UNESCO said. Six countries saw the designation of their first biosphere reserve on Saturday: Angola, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Iceland, Oman and Tajikistan, it said.