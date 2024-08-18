Indian Coast Guard DG Rakesh Pal Dies Of Heart Attack

New Delhi/Chennai: Indian Coast Guard (IGC) Director General Rakesh Pal died due to heart attack during treatment at a government hospital in Chennai on Sunday, officials said. Pal came to Chennai to attend an ICG event along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He complained of discomfort and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) earlier in the day, they said. Pal had taken charge as the 25th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard on July 19 last year.

Rajnath Singh rushed to the hospital to pay his respects to Pal. Arrangements are being made to bring his mortal remains to Delhi, the officials said.

In his distinguished career spanning over 34 years, the flag officer had held several key appointments on the sea and ashore. Prominent among them were the Commander of Coast Guard Region (North West), Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans) and Additional Director General at Coast Guard Headquarters in New Delhi.

He also held various prestigious staff assignments namely Director (Infra and Works) and Principal Director (Administration) at Coast Guard headquarters. Pal was known for having vast sea experience and commanded all class of Indian Coast Guard ships namely Samarth, Vijit, Sucheta Kriplani, Ahalyabai and C-03.

The officer also commanded two Coast Guard Bases in forward area in Gujarat -- Okha and Vadinar. He was elevated to the rank of additional director general in February 2022 and appointed as additional director general at Coast Guard headquarters. Under his apex supervision, the Coast Guard carried out many major operations and exercises that included the seizure of drugs and narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over his demise in a post on X. The Defence Minister said, "Deeply saddened at the untimely demise of Shri Rakesh Pal, DG, Indian Coast Guard in Chennai today. He was an able and committed officer under whose leadership ICG was making big strides in strengthening India’s maritime security. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family." (with agency inputs)