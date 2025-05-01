Amid Rising Tensions, India Bans Pakistan Airlines From Using Its Airspace

New Delhi: India on Wednesday closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines in a fresh retaliatory move amid escalating tensions with the neighbouring country following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian airspace will not be available for the aircraft registered in Pakistan as well as for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators. Also, the ban will be applicable for the military aircraft of Pakistan, a senior government official said.

A Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) was issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday evening in this regard, and it will be applicable till May 23. According to the official, the ban will come into force from 12 am on Thursday.

Generally, NOTAM is a notice having essential information for people involved in flight operations. The latest move, part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, comes a week after Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian carriers.

There are no direct flights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan Airlines uses the Indian airspace for its flights to Singapore, Malaysia and other East Asian countries. A senior air traffic controller (ATC) said there are not many Pakistan Airlines flights that use the Indian airspace.

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

In response, Pakistan shut its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries. Pakistan rejected India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and said any move to stop the flow of water will be seen as an "act of war". (With PTI Inputs)