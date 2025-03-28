ETV Bharat / bharat

PM-Led CCS Clears Over Rs 62,500 Cr Contract To Procure 156 Prachand Helicopters

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday cleared procurement of 156 light combat helicopters 'Prachand' at a cost of over Rs 62,500 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in a significant move to bolster the combat capability of the military.

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand is India's first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter having a capability of operating at an altitude of over 5000 m.

Following the decision by the CCS, the defence ministry signed two contracts with HAL for the procurement. The CCS approved the proposal to buy 156 LCH 'Prachand' worth over Rs 62,500 crore from HAL, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

"This decision marks a major boost to India's combat capabilities and self-reliance in defence," he said on X. Capable of operating from high altitude terrain and carrying out precision strikes at high altitude targets, 'Prachand' is a powerful machine, he said.

"The Cabinet's decision taken today will create more than 8500 jobs. This is indeed a proud moment for India's Make in India journey. I thank PM Narendra Modi for taking this important decision," he said.

The defence ministry said the first contract it signed with HAL is for the supply of 66 Prachand helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF), while the second one is for buying 90 choppers for the Indian Army.